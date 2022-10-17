'Where is the prime minister?': Embattled UK PM Liz Truss apologises for her 'mistakes'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologised for her "mistakes" and pledged to lead her Conservative Party to the next election as she fights for her job after a bonfire of her tax-cutting plans.





Ms Truss said she has "adjusted what we're doing" after the government's fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new finance minister with a fresh strategy to "restore economic stability".





"I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I've made a mistake," she said on Monday.





The prime minister is battling to save her premiership after her economic agenda was left in tatters by the dismantling of her former chancellor's landmark mini-budget.



Speaking after Jeremy Hunt - the new chancellor of the exchequer - scaled back the energy support package and ditched "almost all" the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Ms Truss said she wanted to "accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made".





"I wanted to act ... to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I've acknowledged that," she told the BBC.





She said she was "sticking around" because she was "elected to deliver for this country", adding: "I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election."





The pressure on the prime minister gained traction on Monday evening with five Tories now openly calling for her to go after just six weeks in power.





MP Charles Walker was the latest to make the case for her exit.





He told Sky News: "I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry."





The situation could only be remedied with a new prime minister, he said.



It comes after Ms Truss was asked by the opposition to explain her latest humiliating climb down on Monday. She refused to answer the call, raising further speculation about her future.





Ms Truss last week sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng after only 38 days in the role, as the markets were roiled following the announcement of the pair's tax-cutting agenda.





Ms Truss has been silent for three days as crisis consumes her leadership, and declined to answer requests from the Labour Party to tell parliament about her decision to sack Mr Kwarteng, instead sending out minister Penny Mordaunt.



'Where is the prime minister?'

"We have this utter vacuum," in leadership, said Labour leader Keir Starmer.





"Where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her shadow," he said.





Scottish National Party deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald weighed in, saying "if she doesn't even have the backbone to show up here today, is there really any point in her showing up here again?





"Surely time's up, she needs to go and let the people decide," she added.





Ms Mordaunt told the Commons she was sorry that the government's plans "added to the concerns" about "major volatility" in the economy, but said there was a "serious reason" for Ms Truss's absence, without specifying.





The prime minister was "not under a desk", she assured, to much hilarity.





Ms Truss then arrived in parliament, sitting silent as Mr Hunt explained how he was gutting her showpiece budget, before swiftly departing.



Party plots

In particular, Mr Hunt announced that the freeze on household energy bills, planned to last for two years, was to be scrapped.





Instead, the freeze will be reviewed in April.





Markets were spooked by the plans to cut taxes despite huge unfunded COVID-19 and energy subsidy bills.



A cut to income tax cut has also been postponed "indefinitely".





Downing Street insisted that Ms Truss was still running the country, and had been "working closely with her Chancellor over the weekend to agree this approach".





Ms Truss's only public comments since Friday have been a handful of tweets, one of which on Monday stated that the "British people rightly want stability."





She was holed up in the prime ministers' country residence this weekend after a disastrous press conference on Friday in which she turned tail after eight minutes.





With few defenders in her party and rumours rife about plots to unseat her, Ms Truss already appears to have lost all authority, despite only becoming leader last month.





The Conservative press is gunning for the woman whose agenda has been shredded, and four Tory MPs have already publicly called for her departure.





Dozens of others are said to be ready for a vote of no confidence, with the party facing almost total wipeout if an election were to take place, given its current polling numbers, although a national vote is not due for another two years.





It is unclear whether her decision to hire Mr Hunt, twice an unsuccessful leadership candidate but a calm and experienced politician, was forced upon her.





"I think Jeremy Hunt is de facto prime minister at the moment," Tory MP Roger Gale MP told Sky News.



