The US is imposing extra COVID-19 measures on travellers from China. Will Australia follow suit?

Key Points The US has joined a growing list of countries imposing additional COVID-19 measures on travellers from China.

There has been no change to the travel advice between China and Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would "continue to monitor the situation".

The United States has become the latest country to impose additional COVID-19 testing requirements on travellers from China as the nation eases pandemic restrictions , but travel requirements remain unchanged in Australia.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Thursday morning that there has been no change to the travel advice between China and Australia, but said the government would "continue to monitor the situation".





Appearing on Seven's Sunrise program on Thursday, Mr Albanese was asked about the move by the US and how Australia might respond to the growing COVID-19 outbreak in China.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. "We will continue to monitor the situation there, as we do around the world, and will respond in accordance to health advice," he said.





"At this point in time, there has been no change to the travel advice between China and Australia."





People entering Australia are no longer required to provide evidence of vaccination status or wear masks on flights, and travellers are not required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.



Why is the US imposing extra COVID-19 measures on travellers from China?

The US this week joined India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in imposing new measures on travellers from China following Beijing's decision to lift stringent virus policies.





From 5 January, all air passengers aged two years and older will require a negative result no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao, US health officials told reporters on Wednesday.





Passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can provide documentation of recovery in lieu of the negative test result, the federal officials said.



In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world's strictest COVID-19 regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.





The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.





Beijing has faced international criticism that its official COVID data and its tally of deaths are inconsistent with the scale of its outbreak.





Some global health experts have said the virus could infect as many as one million people per day and international modelling groups have predicted China could experience two million deaths or more.



Earlier this week, US officials cited "the lack of transparent data" from China, a persistent complaint from Washington about China's handling of the pandemic, as the reason for considering its own travel restrictions.





In June, the US rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19.



