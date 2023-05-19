World

The US just endorsed fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots. Here's why that's significant

Ukrainian pilots will be trained in flying F-16 fighter jets in Europe in a procedure that will require months to complete.

A Polish Air Force's F-16 jet during take-off

Training on the US-made jets is taking place in Europe and will require months to complete. Source: EPA / Grzegorz Michalowski

President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, senior US officials said, a significant endorsement as Kyiv seeks to boost its air power against Russia.

Training on the US-made jets will take place in Europe and will require months to complete, one of the officials said. US officials have estimated the most expeditious time needed for training and delivery of F-16s at 18 months.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the official said.
Although the official did not say which countries would participate, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would work with the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark "to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs."

Denmark's defense ministry said it was ready to support the training.

The US hopes to begin the training, which will be conducted on fourth-generation fighters including F-16s, in the coming weeks, the official added.
READ MORE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a bullet proof vest to Pope Francis and made this request

Ukraine is seeking the jets, made by Lockheed Martin, as it presses on with its biggest advance for months against invading Russian troops before a planned counteroffensive.

Ukraine, which does not possess any Western-designed jets, says the F-16s are far more effective than the Soviet-era fighters it still uses. Poland and Slovakia have handed over 27 MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Western governments have been wary of leaving their own countries undefended by giving away too much equipment. They have also avoided sending anything that could strike deep into Russian territory and give Moscow a reason to attack.
READ MORE

Wagner Group: Who are the shadowy Russian mercenaries popping up in Africa and Ukraine?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received pledges this week from Britain and the Netherlands to help build a "jets coalition", although leaders from both countries stopped short of saying they will send planes.

On Friday, Mr Zelenskyy welcomed the news. "This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima," he said on Twitter.
Share
2 min read
Published 20 May 2023 8:35am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman taking a selfie with a man and two children.

CALD: Why some say this label is failing Australians

Culture

Jahidullah Tokhi sitting at his workplace in Sydney.

Half of Australian businesses say they want to hire refugees. Here's why they don't

Immigration

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil addresses the National Press Club in Canberra.

Fewer visa types, wage increases: How our migration system is set to change

Politics