COVID-19

WHO urges China to release all data after new clue found in COVID-19 origin investigation

Genetic data analysis links COVID-19’s origins to raccoon dogs in China's Wuhan market, adding weight to the theory that infected animals sold at the site started the pandemic, experts say.

Raccoon dogs in a cage

Data suggests that raccoon dogs were at the Wuhan market and might have also been infected. Source: AAP / AP

World Health Organization advisers have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens.

New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China, in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year.
READ MORE

Travellers from China will no longer need a pre-departure COVID-19 test

It allowed them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The sequences suggest that raccoon dogs were present in the market and might have also been infected by the coronavirus, providing a new clue in the chain of transmission that eventually reached humans.
WHO probe into coronavirus origins in Wuhan
The building (centre) that houses the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. Source: AAP / AP
Access to the information was subsequently restricted "apparently to allow further data updates" by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WHO officials discussed the matter with Chinese colleagues, who explained the new data was intended to be used to update a preprint study from 2022.

China's CDC plans to re-submit the paper to the scientific journal Nature for publication, according to SAGO's statement.
READ MORE

China's COVID-19 cases may have hit 900 million. Australia should brace itself

WHO officials say such information, while not conclusive, represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID-19's origins and should have been shared immediately.

"These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"These data could have - and should have - been shared three years ago.

"We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results."

SAGO was tasked by the WHO to continue to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly seven million people worldwide.
READ MORE

How one province's 1 million daily COVID-19 cases is exposing China's straining health system

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was shut down by Chinese authorities after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city in late 2019.

The market has since been a focus of study of whether the virus had infected several other species before jumping to humans.

The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens. China denies any such link.

The 2022 preprint paper said a small portion of 923 samples collected from the stalls and sewage systems in and around the market tested positive for the virus; no virus was detected in 457 animal samples tested.

The paper said initially that raccoon dogs were not among the animals tested.

The new analysis suggests "that raccoon dog and other animals may have been present before the market was cleaned as part of the public health intervention", SAGO said.
Share
3 min read
Published 19 March 2023 at 8:26am
Source: AAP, SBS
Tags
Health

Recommended for you

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

The Australian passport

Australian passport prices have increased. Why do they cost so much?

Australia

A woman holding a trophy and making a fist while smiling

I was called an 'ugly Jap': Why this Oscars moment matters in Australia

Arts

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia