'Their jaws just drop': Meet ShElvis, Australia's pioneering female Elvis impersonator

Among the hundreds of Elvis tribute acts wandering the Australian country town of Parkes, one stands out: Sheryl Scharkie, also known as ShElvis.





Parkes, 350 km northwest of Sydney, is home to a 64-metre telescope and an annual Elvis Festival, now in its 30th year. Over five days in early January, some 24,000 fans descend on a town normally home to about 14,000.





A nurse by day, 64-year-old Ms Scharkie is Australia’s most prominent Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA), as they are known, and for most of her nearly decade-long career, the country's only female one.





She still enjoys surprising audiences with her deep voice and impressive vocal range.





“As soon as I open my mouth, their jaws just drop and then they start getting into it,” Ms Scharkie said on Friday.





“Once you see them get involved in the music, gender disappears. It's no longer male or female ETA, gender just goes.”



Blue Hawaii is the theme for the 30th anniversary of the Parkes Elvis Festival Source: AAP / Stephanie Gardiner Ms Scharkie has been an Elvis fan since childhood and remembers watching his movies at her grandmother's house. In high school, her deep voice and talent for music often landed her male parts.





After a bad breakup in 2008, her friends encouraged her to get on stage and perform at a local recreational club, launching her music career. A few years later, she became Elvis.





Recently inducted into the ETA International Hall of Fame, Ms Scharkie said it hasn’t been easy getting to where she is now, especially as a woman.





“They don't know what to do with me,” she said. “That’s the biggest challenge.”





Ms Scharkie said her dream is to one day perform in a "ladies of Elvis" show, with women from around the world. But for now, she hopes she’ll inspire more women to join her in the community.



Federal MP Michael McCormack (right) speaks to an Elvis fan at the Parkes Elvis Festival. Source: AAP / Stephanie Gardiner The theme for this year's event, which wraps up on Sunday, was Blue Hawaii, the first of three musical films based in Hawaii that starred Presley, meaning attendees are encouraged to don Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts or give a blue tinge to their Elvis suits.





The festival began as a quaint dinner and dance in 1993 in an effort to bring visitors to the town during the quiet heat of summer, and now attracts about 24,000 visitors.





Nationals MP Michael McCormack, dressed in a tailored blue jumpsuit with gold beading, said the festival was one of the highlights of his year.



"Thirty years, how good is that? It's amazing to think the central west can have a festival to an American icon," he said on Sunday.



