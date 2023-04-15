There's a growing push for a four-day workweek. Will it take off?

Key Points Research shows a three-day weekend can be like a small holiday.

Unions say Australians are working longer hours and finding it increasingly difficult to achieve work-life balance.

Many employers remain hesitant about switching to a four-day week.

Close to two-thirds of Australians surveyed believe working five days a week could soon become a thing of the past, as workplaces look to embrace a new four-day normal , according to a new survey.





Almost half the 42,000 workers surveyed in a recent poll conducted by recruitment firm Hays believe they'll be working a four-day week in five years, while another 16 per cent said it would be within 12 months.



Another fifth said they thought it would take another decade to achieve, while the remaining fifth said the four-day week will never materialise.





It comes as research shows a three-day weekend can be like a small holiday, improving worker health, while unions say Aussies are working longer hours and finding it increasingly difficult to balance their work and personal lives.





"The optimism and aspiration from workers is clear," Hays Australia New Zealand Managing Director Nick Deligiannis told AAP.





"Clearly, from a worker point of view, that's showing that that's what their expectation is," he said.





Many employers remain hesitant about switching to a four-day week, as they face potential decreases in productivity, he said.



"I think that's one of the crucial elements of it - can we still run our business effectively? Can we still keep high productivity and not compromise the bottom line?"





But moving to a four-day week could affect staff retention rates and influence where employees choose to work, he said.





The four-day week could provide relief to staff who took on more during the pandemic when skills and labour were in short supply.





"Workers have had to really step up and take on bigger loads, and I think there's a limit to how long people are able to do that or want to do that," Mr Deligiannis said.





Work-life balance is much discussed but is rarely achieved for most workers, ACTU Secretary Sally McManus says.



"Australians work some of the longest hours in the developed world, it is definitely time we reduced them and shared hours with those who want more," Ms McManus told AAP.





"A four-day working week is something we should consider."





A 13-month University of South Australia study looking at the benefits of time away from work found people on holidays were more likely to be active, socialise, and get more sleep.





While the benefits increased in proportion to the length of the holiday, positive outcomes were seen even from a three-day weekend.





"This study provides empirical evidence that people have healthier lifestyle patterns when they have a short break, such as a three-day weekend," senior researcher Carol Maher said.



Earlier this month, a parliamentary committee called for a government-backed trial of the four-day workweek to see how it improved people's lives.





The trial would be based on the 100:80:100 model, which sees workers retain their salary and keep up productivity, but lose one day of work.





A number of Australian companies have already made the shift, including Unilever, Bright Agency and Fintech company Indebted.





Unilever decided to expand their trial to Australia after promising results in New Zealand, where absenteeism dropped one-third, and revenue grew over an 18-month period.





A four-day week could be a tool to bring a company a competitive edge, Unilever CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nicky Sparshott said at the trial launch last year.



