There's something missing from this picture. But not everyone is unhappy

Key Points Australian batsman Usman Khawaja does not drink alcohol because of his faith.

The Australian cricket team did not celebrate a recent victory with a champagne shower.

A British politician criticised the moment in a social media post.

Star batsman Usman Khawaja has responded to criticism after the Australian cricket team did not celebrate their World Test Championship victory with a champagne shower celebration out of respect for his faith.





Members of the Australian team instead shared beers in the changerooms after their 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship final on Sunday.





The team was later captured in a huddle singing the team song on The Oval turf, and some sprayed their bottles in the air in celebration. Khawaja was in the huddle but was away from those with beers in hand.



Usman Khawaja and teammates after they defeated India on the fifth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London. Source: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth British conservative politician Nigel Farage tweeted his criticism of the lack of a champagne spray celebration on The Oval grounds shortly after the Australian victory.



“Once again the Australian cricket team do not celebrate in champagne style because 1 of the team members is a Muslim. Are we all to suspend normal life because of the minority?” the Brexit campaigner said.





Khawaja does not drink alcohol because of his Muslim faith.



READ MORE Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja cleared to fly after Indian visa sorted

While many on social media leapt to Khawaja’s defence, the batsman took to Instagram to post a picture of himself celebrating with a glass of coke.





“Celebrating with a Diet Coke! Some old heads call it Un-Australian. I call it the new Australians. A game for all!”



This was not the first time that Khawaja’s teammates abstained from the champagne celebration on the podium out of respect for him.





Earlier this year, as the Australian cricket team celebrated their Ashes victory with bottles of champagne, Khawaja jumped off to the side.



Noticing his absence, Australian captain Pat Cummins halted the festivities to call Khawaja back to participate in the celebrations.





Khawaja made headlines in 2011 when he became the first person of Pakistani heritage and Muslim faith to represent the Australian men's cricket team.





In the past, the batsman has been vocal about inclusivity and fitting in with the Australian team.





He told the ABC last year of his struggles growing up watching Australian cricket.





"I felt like they were totally different, white-dominated, the VB-drinking larrikins that I really struggled with in Western Sydney for a long time," he said.



READ MORE Cricketer Usman Khawaja says he’s been stopped by security three times in the past year

Khawaja has also been open about racial profiling incidents in the past. Last year he said security officials stopped him three times to ask if he was part of the team.



