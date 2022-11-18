These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

Highlights Samoa, a tiny nation of 200,000 people, has reached the Rugby League World Cup final.

The achievement has sparked wild celebrations among the Samoan diaspora worldwide.

Members of the Samoan community in Western Sydney will be among those keenly watching Sunday's final against Australia.

This week, one flag has been spotted around the world.





A sea of red and blue has flown high up on cars and trucks, hoisted in front of homes, painted on people's chests, and plastered all over social media.





People have displayed them wherever they possibly can , they're just about sold out in most local flag stores in Australia and New Zealand and fans have resorted to crafting their own .





From Hawaii, Thailand, Los Angeles, Taiwan and New Zealand, to the streets of Brisbane and western Sydney - thousands of people around the world are talking about one country.



Many Samoan flags are being flown all around Australia and the world as a symbol of pride for the Pacific nation making history in the Rugby League World Cup. Source: Facebook / Mehlehahneh Uofotop Samoa.





A tiny island that's home to only 200,000 people, Samoa is preparing for its rugby league team to take on Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in Manchester early on Sunday morning (AEDT). The gallant side, featuring some of the NRL's biggest stars, including Penrith's Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o and Canberra's Josh Papali’i reached the final by knocking out hosts England in a thrilling semi-final match last Sunday.





It's the first ever time Samoa - or any Pacific Island nation for that matter - has reached a rugby league final. And it shows.



Samoan players surround their national flag for a prayer following their side's win over England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final in London last Sunday. Source: Getty / Matthew Lewis In several parts of the world, including Australia, the scenes have to be seen to be believed.





Members of the Samoan diaspora have blocked off roads, blared car horns, sang, danced and prayed the night away celebrating both the win over England and the fact their team is now in the final.





Cheers of '685' (the country's national dialling code) and 'Cheehoo!' (a term of excitement) will echo around Australia and much of the world on Sunday.





Following the semi-final win Samoa's deputy prime minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio spoke frankly to the players in their dressing room.



You have brought a tear of joy to every Samoan back home in their heart. Samoan deputy prime minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio

"You guys don’t realise what you have done ... You have brought a tear of joy to every Samoan back home in their heart,” he said.





Even Samoan-American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson put out an impassioned plea to his people, celebrating the successes of his home country.



But for Samoan community members around the world, the party's only just getting started as they prepare for the final.



'They shed tears'

Brisbane's Ipswich, which is home to the largest Samoan community in Australia, is gearing up for one of the largest parades it has ever organised.





Hundreds - if not, thousands - of people are expected to march through Queensland's southeast where a huge festival is lined up with DJs, stalls, jumping castles and performers.





Christian Brown, one of the lead parade organisers, said it was "overwhelming" to see the number of Samoan Australians celebrating the success of the semi-final win.



He's marvelled at the scale of things: Samoa is just a "tiny dot in the Pacific Ocean", he said, but is one match away from tasting world victory.





"It just instilled a belief that anything is possible. Although we are a tiny nation, we have produced these players who have beaten countries like England," he said.





"This game is bigger than us now, it's bigger than our country ... It's history in the making."





Since making it to the final, Christian's kept in contact with his nephew Stephen Crichton, the player who scored the extra-time field goal that earned Samoa its 27-26 win over England.





"Stephen even said that every time the boys watch the videos, they shed tears, just to see all the support that they're receiving," Christian said.



Parades 'shut down Mount Druitt'

At least six players in the 20-man Samoan squad have grown up in Sydney's west, and that's exactly where one of the biggest parades in Australia will be held.



Thousands took to western Sydney's Mount Druitt parade as celebrations spilled onto the streets to celebrate Samoa's unprecedented success. Source: Supplied / Osselan Fofoga Tupai Iconic New Zealand performers Wayno and Victor J Sefo are flying to Australia to attend the western Sydney festivities.





Osselan Fofoga Tupai, or Ozzy, is among those organising western Sydney's Mount Druitt festival, a token of appreciation for the boys who are representing the area on the world stage.





"The parades are about celebrating the boys and also celebrating our culture, and also just their success," he said.



"You probably can see [parades] all around Australia, but like, you know, even the world."





NSW Police estimated around 4,000 people attended last week's impromptu parade - but there's expected to be thousands more that will show up for the underdogs come Saturday.





"There have been parades, but nowhere near like this ... we literally shut down the whole of Mount Druitt," Ozzy said.





While a homecoming parade is expected to be held for the Samoan boys upon their return to Australia, Ozzy said the squad has been motivated by the support they've received back home.





"It just shows what, you know, parades and massive belief or their communities can do to the boys and really push them through."



A group of women dance while waving the Samoan flag in Sydney's west last week. Source: Supplied / Sheralynn Laban / creationsbyshez

Flagging a flag sellout

Manufaaifomailagi Rowena Fuao was overcome with emotion when she witnessed Samoa make history last weekend.





Despite not following rugby league - or even knowing the rules - Rowena said it's critical that she watches every Samoan national match.





To miss Sunday's match in Dunedin, in New Zealand's south, would be impossible, she said.



New Zealand has the largest Samoa diaspora community, with more than 180,000 people having Samoan ethnicity, according to the 2018 Census.





And you'll be hard-pressed to find a Samoan flag anywhere in the country, Rowena said, with her niece committing to sewing her own ahead of the final match.





Rowena said the grand final milestone was a celebration for the Pasifika community as a whole.





"We want the world to know this is not just a win for us. When we say this is for all the Pacific Islanders out there, we really mean it," she said.





A Samoan Facebook group that has more than 160,000 followers has shared parade flyers from around the world - that includes several in New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, and other Pasifika nations.



Manufaaifomailagi Rowena Fuao (right) was proudly celebrating Samoa's success with her friends in Dunedin, New Zealand. Source: Supplied / Manufaaifomailagi Rowena Fuao "It's more than what people see - it's such a proud nation - we have come such a long way to celebrate something so big," Rowena said.





Win or lose, Rowena's sure of one thing: from now on, everybody will recognise that the red and blue flag with the Southern Cross belongs to her country of Samoa.





"I'm sure that everyone is aware of who we are now ... for some people that don't know."



