These Queenslanders are surrounded by croc-infested waters. There's one reason they won't leave

Police urged residents in the remote town of Burkeship to evacuate over the weekend due to rising floodwaters.

But some of them chose to stay behind to look after their pets.

Indigenous Ranger Mick Watson says his community in the remote Queensland town of Burketown has endured a "stressful" couple of days.





The township of around 170 people has faced flooding the 23-year-old Moungibi man has not experienced in his lifetime.





"It's a bit daunting and scary," he told SBS News. "It [the flooding] has had a tremendous impact on the community and the people here.





"Us Gangalidda and Garawa Rangers, we've been very calm about the situation, helping everyone out where we can."



Vast tracts of the state's northwest remain flooded, and residents desperate to start the massive clean-up have been urged to be cautious, with a number of saltwater crocodiles spotted near affected towns.





Police on Tuesday said Burketown and other communities continue to be "inundated" as floodwaters slowly start to recede. Major flooding is still occurring in the declared disaster zone.





Over the weekend, police urged all residents of the township to evacuate from the rising floodwaters, with helicopters and other aircraft flying out the most vulnerable.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told state parliament on Tuesday that more than half of its residents had been evacuated.



Mr Watson, who lives in a higher part of town, was among those who stayed behind.





"It's our duty as the land and sea Rangers of this community to make sure the community is safe and being looked after," he said.





Mr Watson said he was told he was not allowed to take his pet dog Guruba with him if he were to evacuate.





"We were only allowed to take a small bag of belongings and important documents," he said.





He wasn't the only one. According to Mr Watson, the majority of people who stayed behind have pets, which he says they were unable to take with them.





"That's the only reason why some of the people stay here - to ensure our pets’ safety, because they're part of our family in our eyes," he said.





"So that's why we've stayed behind - and also to look after the township as well."



Ranger Mick Watson said the majority of people in Burketown who stayed behind have pets. Source: Supplied / Mick Watson Residents also posted their concern on social media, with one person writing on Facebook over the weekend, "None of us will leave until our animals are evacuated with us also".





Mr Watson said it has been distressing to hear people "being denied the opportunity to take their dogs away from this situation".





"We just can't leave them here to either be croc bait or starve to death," he said.





He said residents who are Indigenous - especially Rangers - also have connection to the land. According to the 2021 Census, 49 per cent of the township's 167 residents identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.





"Our people have been around this land for generations and have been through probably worse situations than what we are in now," he said.





"The Elders of the community gave us the confidence to stay here ... and they assured us that everything is going to be okay. That's why a lot of us have stayed."



Townsville Water Police have rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters in Burketown, Queensland. Source: AAP / Queensland Police Service In a statement to SBS News, a spokesperson for Queensland Police said the Local Disaster Management Group, managed by the Burke Shire Council, remains the lead agency for emergency evacuation arrangements, with Queensland Police continuing to provide support.





"While pets are not excluded from evacuations, the priority remains of safely evacuating people from affected areas while managing resources and available aircraft assets," they said.





"Emergency services encourage owners to make alternate arrangements for pets and livestock where possible."



'Lessons to be learned'

Dan McKinley, chief executive of Burke Shire Council, said while teams were conscious of pets, they had to act quickly to evacuate residents.





"Our airport was flooded, so we could only use small helicopters in most cases," he told SBS News.





"When you're in a very small town, isolated by remote salt plains, you're not able to take dogs out of town by car. There was no way dogs could fit on helicopters.





"It was one of those scenarios where we had to act."





Mr McKinley said he was aware of a number of residents who took in other residents' dogs. But he conceded there are "lessons to be learned".





"Animals are important to people ... the thought of having to leave your dog behind, I can understand that would create a lot of anxiety," he said.





"There are things that could be done better."





He said the local disaster committee would look to review its evacuation plan to consider whether any changes needed to be made.





Mr Watson said the overall emergency response has "done wonderful work ensuring people's safety" but that he'd like to see more focus on animals.



