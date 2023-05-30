These reptile bones date back 107 million years. Here's how they are linked to Australia

Key Points The small wing bone was one of two discovered at Dinosaur Cove in Victoria more than 30 years ago.

Victoria was within the polar circle at the time of the pterosaurs.

Pterosaurs are flying reptiles related to dinosaurs.

Researchers have uncovered Australia's first remains of a juvenile pterosaur, 107 million years after it roamed the area now known as Victoria.





The small wing bone was one of two discovered at Dinosaur Cove in Victoria's southwest more than 30 years ago, but researchers are only now confirming its origin.



In a journal article published on Wednesday, Australian scientists confirmed the bone belonged to a juvenile pterosaur that lived in Victoria 107 million years ago.





Another partial pelvis bone found at the cove came from an older pterosaur with a wingspan exceeding two metres.



The pterosaur, a cousin of the dinosaur, was a winged reptile that roamed across Victoria during the Mesozoic Era, more than 66 million years ago.



Pterosaurs lived in harsh, polar conditions

Lead researcher Adele Pentland said the species was rare, with only a few remains discovered worldwide.



"These bones give us a better idea as to where pterosaurs lived and how big they were," she said.



A pterosaur fossil at the Natural History Museum in London. Source: AAP / Mary Evans / Natural History Museum Victoria was within the polar circle at the time of the pterosaurs, with darkness covering the area for weeks on end during the cooler months.





"Despite these seasonally harsh conditions, it is clear that pterosaurs found a way to survive and thrive," Ms Pentland said.



Over a hundred volunteers involved

"It will only be a matter of time until we are able to determine whether pterosaurs migrated north during the harsh winters to breed or whether they adapted to polar conditions."





Dr Tom Rich was part of the original group that uncovered the bones at Dinosaur Cove.





He said it was wonderful to see the results of their search after more than 30 years.



"These two fossils were the outcome of a labour-intensive effort by more than 100 volunteers over a decade," Dr Rich said.





"That effort involved excavating more than 60 metres of tunnel where the two fossils were found in a seaside cliff at Dinosaur Cove."



