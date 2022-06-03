This Australian entrepreneur delivered medical aid on a 2,500 kilometre journey across Ukraine

Dangerous, exhausting and life-changing: That’s how entrepreneur James Spenceley views his week-long journey delivering ambulances to some of Ukraine's war-affected regions.





“There are towns in Ukraine with 500,000 people and they are down to two ambulances," the 45-year-old says.





“Yet there are missile attacks and soldiers getting injured, needing to get to hospital. So Ukraine needs more ambulances than ever. Yet each day so many are being destroyed.”





Advertisement

Mr Spenceley’s road journey started at the end of May in Poland where he collected the refitted ambulances, bought in France for $25,000 each.





“The ambulances are fitted with stretchers, defibrillators and blood transfusion equipment. They can have such a big impact, getting people to hospital, and saving lives,” he says.









Mr Spenceley is no stranger to risk. He sold a house, raising $1 million, to fund a startup in 2007 and has since been twice awarded EY Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The 45-year-old is chair of the online platform Airtasker.





“I take calculated risks. So selling my first house to start a business was a calculated risk and delivering ambulances to hopefully save five lives a day is a calculated risk where the reward justifies the risk.”





He paid for the first two ambulances himself and raised $200,000 in crowd funding to buy at least another eight.





“I felt obliged to do something. This is one of those rare opportunities where you have to step up,” he says.





James Spenceley on the road in Ukraine Credit: James Spenceley It is estimated that, since February 2022, economic losses from the war in Ukraine may have reached $600 billion.





Damaged residential buildings account for the highest losses. As well, almost 25,000 kilometres of roads have been damaged or destroyed, Ukraine's prime minister Denis Shmyhal told the BBC last weekend.





“This is a disaster on a scale I've never witnessed,” says the entrepreneur.





One of the ambulances at St Michael's Golden-Domed monastery in Kyiv. Credit: James Spenceley After his gruelling journey, Mr Spenceley is relieved to be home on Sydney’s northern beaches this weekend, with his Ukrainian-born wife Viktoriia and their two children Roman, 11 and Siena, 7.





“We're so glad that James is back as everyone has been praying for his safe return,” says Viktoriia Spenceley, 36.



A damaged building photographed by James Spenceley in Ukraine. Credit: James Spenceley “We are all so very proud and our children cannot believe their papa’s been in Ukraine. They could not wait for him to come home.”





The family’s fundraising effort is deeply personal. The couple met while Mr Spenceley was working in Odesa, Ukraine, and later married in Sydney in 2007.





Viktoriia Spenceley’s family still live at Kherson in Ukraine, and she is very concerned for their safety.





“Every day I can't believe what's happening. It's such a shock, " she says.





James Spenceley with his wife Viktoriia and children Roman and Siena in Sydney. Credit: James Spenceley “My mum has a problem with blood pressure, there's no medication. At night they have to turn off the lights because they don’t want the Russian army to know where they are.





“It is completely life-changing and in a really horrible way.”





The Spenceley family support is not the only non-government medical aid being sent from Australia to Ukraine.





Liz Paslawsky is chair of the International Coordination of Medical Supplies to Ukraine on behalf of Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations.





Ms Paslawsky has so far overseen the collection and distribution of more than $1 million worth of Australian medical aid for Ukraine.



James and Viktoriia Spenceley's Sydney wedding in 2007 Credit: James Spenceley “Thanks to all those who've donated to Ukraine Crisis Appeal. We have raised and spent funds on urgent medical aid that is going directly to the frontline there, " she says.





Across Australia, she says coordinators collect medical supplies from hospitals, filling lists of requirements received weekly from the ministry of health in Ukraine.





Ms Paslawsky says this week 150 pallets of medical aid, including tourniquets, bandages and defibrillators will be flown from Australia by defence aircraft.





Liz Paslawsky is helping to coordinate Australian aid for Ukraine Credit: Liz Paslawsky In London, the Australian medical supplies will be picked up by aid organisation UK4UA, and transported into Ukraine by vehicle convoys.





Ms Paslawsky is also a visiting professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University and praises Australian generosity.





"People are giving not only money, but their time and energy in collecting medical supplies. It has been fantastic,” she says.





In the May budget, the former federal government provided $156 million in assistance to Ukraine, including $91 million in lethal and non‑lethal military assistance and $65 million in humanitarian and settlement assistance.





The Ukrainian relief effort is also ongoing for Mr Spenceley. He plans to return to war zones later this month to deliver more ambulances.





Pallets of Australian medical aid on the way to Ukraine Credit: Liz Paslawsky “Soldiers need sleeping bags, they need earplugs, because the shelling is so loud they're losing their hearing.





“So we will go back in the next few weeks to deliver more ambulances, as well as supplies like sleeping bags, ear protection and knee pads."





He says the journey has changed his life forever.





“I have definitely become a different person after seeing all the destruction there,” he says.





Viktoriia and James Spenceley at home in Sydney Credit: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon “The thing that shocked me the most is that not only military facilities being hit, it is shopping malls, and building supply companies.





“We visited a children’s hospital that had been shelled and it had no roof and all the windows were blown out. The children had all been evacuated.





“When you see that kind of destruction, it makes you realise how much more is needed.





He says Ukrainians not only have to win the war, but face a massive rebuilding effort.





“Millions, literally millions of people, have had their homes destroyed.









Mr Spenceley has received letters of gratitude from Ukrainian authorities including this message from Yuri Chaplenko, commander of military unit A7052.





'By Helping us in the difficult time for all of us, you give not only material things, but with them the hope that together we will overcome any adversity, light will overcome darkness and we will finally return to normal, and most importantly peaceful and happy life.'





The certificate given to James Spenceley by the Ukrainian military.



Mr Spenceley also had this response to a Ukrainian TV reporter who asked why he was there.



