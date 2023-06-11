This Canadian chef is accused of selling 'suicide kits'. Here's why Australia is investigating

Key Points Kenneth Law, 57, is accused of selling "suicide kits" to at-risk people online.

He is at the centre of a multi-agency probe.

Investigators from Australia, Britain, the US, Italy, New Zealand and Canada joined forces to uncover his alleged crimes.

This article contains references to suicide/self-harm.





A Canadian chef accused of selling "suicide kits" to vulnerable people online has reportedly been linked to the deaths of several Australians who took their own lives.





Kenneth Law, 57, is accused of selling a poisonous substance, commonly used as a food additive and found in processed meats, to at-risk people online over a two-year period and is at the centre of a multi-agency probe.





Investigators from Australia, Britain, the US, Italy, New Zealand and Canada joined forces to uncover his alleged crimes, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.



The Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and state police know of at least 10 packages containing the lethal substance having been sent to Australians, resulting in deaths, federal government security sources told the SMH.





Mr Law was arrested and charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after two deaths in the Regional Municipality of Peel in Ontario, in central Canada, on May 2.





Local police say their investigation has uncovered evidence of Mr Law sending 1,200 packages to 40 different countries.





Several police forces in Canada have since announced they will review deaths in their area, the Toronto Sun reported.



The Ontario chef has been linked with up to 20 people's deaths internationally, including 13 UK residents, and one US teenager.





The chef's prosecution came after he told a reporter from The Times, who posed as a buyer, that "many, many, many, many" of his customers were dead.





Mr Law said that he had started selling the poison after seeing his mother suffering from a stroke, according to the report.





"We're not advanced enough as a civilisation to accept death openly. I hope I'm just being a little bit more enlightened," he told The Times.



The substance, commonly used in commercial food preparation, can be lethal when ingested. SBS News has chosen not to name the substance.





An AFP spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by AAP. The ABF has been contacted for comment.





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25).



