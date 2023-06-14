World

This comedian joked about missing MH370. Now, Interpol may get involved

Jocelyn Chia, who performed the stand-up set at a comedy club in New York, is being tracked down and investigated by the Malaysian police.

A woman looks ahead while seated and resting her arm on a table.

Malaysia says Jocelyn Chia will be investigated under laws related to provocation, incitement, and publication of offensive online content. Source: Twitter

Key Points
  • Jocelyn Chia, a New York-based comedian, joked about the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.
  • Police said she will be investigated for provocation, incitement, and publication of offensive online content.
  • Ms Chia says she stands by her jokes despite the controversy.
Malaysia will seek Interpol's assistance in tracking down and investigating a stand-up comic who mocked the country and made jokes about missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, its police chief said on Tuesday.

Jocelyn Chia, a New York-based comedian, stirred controversy in Malaysia and Singapore this month after she posted on social media a clip of her live comedy set in which she joked about
the plane that went missing nine years ago with 239 people onboard
.

Debris linked to the plane has been found over the years, but the fate and location of the aircraft remain a mystery.
READ MORE

Australia holds out hope for MH370 plane

Why is Interpol being involved?

Ms Chia, who performed the set at a comedy club in New York, was widely criticised in Malaysia, with the home minister describing her comments as insensitive and offensive.

National police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Malaysia would this week ask Interpol for her location and full identity to facilitate further investigations, state news agency Bernama reported.

He said Malaysia will investigate Ms Chia's comments under its own laws related to provocation, incitement, and publication of offensive online content. A Malaysian police spokesperson confirmed the comments.

It was unclear if or how Ms Chia could be penalised for her act.
Ms Chia, a lawyer turned comedian who says she is originally from Singapore, could not be reached immediately for comment.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Ms Chia said she stood by her jokes despite the controversy, but that the short clips on social media took them out of context.

"Upon reflection I do see that having this as a clip that gets viewed out of a comedy club context was risky," she was reported as saying.

The comedy show also drew criticism in Singapore

Ms Chia's comedy, which also touched on historical ties between neighbours Malaysia and Singapore, also sparked outrage in Singapore.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's foreign minister, apologised to Malaysians for her comments and said the comedian did not speak for Singaporeans.
READ MORE

Is 'cancel culture' taking the fun out of comedy?

Malaysia's pursuit of Ms Chia come amid what activists say is a crackdown on free speech. Last year, a comedy club was shut down following allegations that it hosted comics who touched on sensitive racial and religious issues.
Share
2 min read
Published 14 June 2023 4:44pm
Updated an hour ago 5:04pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

A man seated on a toilet.

When it comes to peeing, are Australian men sitters or standers? Here's the answer

Life

Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi wave to a crowd on a flotilla.

Banned BBC documentary on Narendra Modi to be screened in Parliament House

Politics

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia