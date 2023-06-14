This comedian joked about missing MH370. Now, Interpol may get involved

Key Points Jocelyn Chia, a New York-based comedian, joked about the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

Police said she will be investigated for provocation, incitement, and publication of offensive online content.

Ms Chia says she stands by her jokes despite the controversy.

Malaysia will seek Interpol's assistance in tracking down and investigating a stand-up comic who mocked the country and made jokes about missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, its police chief said on Tuesday.





Jocelyn Chia, a New York-based comedian, stirred controversy in Malaysia and Singapore this month after she posted on social media a clip of her live comedy set in which she joked about the plane that went missing nine years ago with 239 people onboard .





Debris linked to the plane has been found over the years, but the fate and location of the aircraft remain a mystery.



Why is Interpol being involved?

Ms Chia, who performed the set at a comedy club in New York, was widely criticised in Malaysia, with the home minister describing her comments as insensitive and offensive.





National police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Malaysia would this week ask Interpol for her location and full identity to facilitate further investigations, state news agency Bernama reported.





He said Malaysia will investigate Ms Chia's comments under its own laws related to provocation, incitement, and publication of offensive online content. A Malaysian police spokesperson confirmed the comments.





It was unclear if or how Ms Chia could be penalised for her act.



Ms Chia, a lawyer turned comedian who says she is originally from Singapore, could not be reached immediately for comment.





In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Ms Chia said she stood by her jokes despite the controversy, but that the short clips on social media took them out of context.





"Upon reflection I do see that having this as a clip that gets viewed out of a comedy club context was risky," she was reported as saying.



The comedy show also drew criticism in Singapore

Ms Chia's comedy, which also touched on historical ties between neighbours Malaysia and Singapore, also sparked outrage in Singapore.





Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's foreign minister, apologised to Malaysians for her comments and said the comedian did not speak for Singaporeans.

