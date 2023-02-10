World

This director has received death threats for giving Winnie the Pooh a terrifying makeover

Pooh's shocking reinvention in the live-action film could break box office records and test the limits of intellectual property law.

Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey - Press Conference

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield (right) originally hoped his film "might do a mini theatrical run in certain areas." Source: Getty / Medios y Media

Key Points
  • Pooh's shocking reinvention could break box office records.
  • The live-action film is set for a major global theatrical release.
  • The first images of "Blood and Honey" quickly went viral last year.
You know him as a cute, cuddly bear, but Winnie the Pooh is about to receive a terrifying makeover as the knife-wielding villain of a blood-drenched new slasher film — no joke.

Pooh's shocking reinvention — which hits US theatres next Wednesday and has already provoked death threats from enraged fans — could break box office records and test the limits of intellectual property law.

"Look, this is mental," said Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the 31-year-old director of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey."
"I've had petitions to stop it. I've had death threats. I've had people saying they called the police," he told AFP.

While Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore's family-friendly big-screen adventures have been licensed to Disney for decades, the copyright on the first A.A. Milne books recently expired — and Mr Frake-Waterfield's tiny British indie studio pounced on the opportunity.

The first images of "Blood and Honey," in which a sinister, human-sized Pooh and Piglet hovered menacingly behind a young woman relaxing in a hot tub, quickly went viral last year.

Now the live-action film — made on a shoestring budget of less than US$250,000 ($360,108) — is set for a major global theatrical release.

It is already out in Mexico, where it has made nearly US$1 million ($1.44 million) in two weeks, and some industry analysts are tipping it to become one of the most profitable films of all time.
Mr Frake-Waterfield originally hoped his film "might do a mini theatrical run in certain areas."

He now believes it could achieve the highest "budget-to-box office ratio" since "Paranormal Activity," the US$15,000 ($21,606) film that launched a nearly US$1 billion ($1.44 billion) franchise over a decade ago.

"I really believed in the idea. Other people didn't... and now it's doing all right," he joked.

'Million' dollar offer

In the film, Pooh and Piglet have been left infuriated, abandoned and feral by the departure of Christopher Robin — now a young adult — and go on a murderous rampage.

Hype around the movie is so substantial that Mr Frake-Waterfield is already preparing a sequel — as well as horror movies based on "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" books.

"One person literally yesterday was like, 'Do you want a million to make a film? Just tell me the concept and we will just go ahead with it,'" he said.

"That's really hard to get. It's hard to get funding for any film, but people are starting to really try and engage."
3 min read
Published 10 February 2023 at 7:11pm
Source: AFP, SBS

