This female boxer fled Iran, but she's warning against anti-government 'street protests'. Here's why

Boxer Sadaf Khadem fears a "street protests" strategy will be no match for Iran's theocratic regime, and has urged a "cyber revolution" instead.

Sadaf Khadem boxes

Sadaf Khadem is calling for new forms of protest in her country, as she fears for the safety of Iranians taking to the streets. Source: Getty / ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Street protests are not a good strategy for opposing Iran's government, an Iranian female boxer in exile said after climber
Elnaz Rekabi
- who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a headscarf - returned home to cheering supporters.

Sadaf Khadem became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing match three years ago in France and was hoping to lead the way in the Islamic Republic.

However, she cancelled her return home after an arrest warrant was issued against her. The 27-year-old has since settled in western France, launching her own clothing brand and taking up business studies.
Khadem said she has been following the controversy surrounding Rekabi, who has reiterated comments to state media that she climbed without a hijab "unintentionally".

"I don't agree with the street protests as a strategy because the government in Iran is so strong. Every day they arrest people, they kill people. I fear for their lives. I hope it will work but I'm not very optimistic," Khadem told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that she had called for "a cyber revolution" instead.

"I know that speaking out against the Iranian government is a very dangerous activity. That's why I said nothing for three years, I was fearing for my family's safety."

How Mahsa Amini's death has challenged Iran's theocracy

Khadem said she now believes it is her responsibility to speak out, following the
death last month of Mahsa Amini
while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in custody on 16 September after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab - or headscarf - improperly.
Ms Amini's death prompted nationwide protests during which women have removed and burned headscarves.

The protests have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, though the unrest does not appear to be close to toppling the system.
'Women, life, freedom': One month since Mahsa Amini's death, is Iran in the midst of a revolution?

'A high-level female athlete in Iran is always stressed'

While Rekabi's appearance without a hijab created controversy, Khadem said her status as a national athlete was likely protecting her.
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi apologises in Instagram post after 'unintentionally' competing without hijab

Iranian female athletes had to live with an extra weight on their shoulders, said Khadem.

"A high-level female athlete in Iran is always stressed," she said.

"When I did my first fight I did not think about boxing. I was stressed about my return home. Why is it like this? We just want to safely live a normal life."
3 min read
Published 20 October 2022 at 11:52am, updated 21 minutes ago at 12:20pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

