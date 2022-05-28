'This is not just about me': Geetanjali Shree becomes first Indian writer to win International Booker Prize

Indian author Geetanjali Shree and US translator Daisy Rockwell have won the International Booker Prize for Hindi novel "Tomb of Sand", a first for a book in an Indian language.





The prestigious A$88,000 (£50,000) prize is awarded to fiction from around the world that has been translated into English and is shared between the author and translator.





The novel is set in northern India and follows an 80-year-old woman as she confronts her unresolved trauma experienced as a teenager during the 1947 partition with Pakistan.



Judges hailed "a book that is engaging, funny, and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, whether between religions, countries, or genders."





Judges panel chair Frank Wynne said the novel "has an exuberance and a life and a power and a passion which the world can do with right now".





It is the third novel by New Delhi-based Shree, and her first to be published in the UK.





Born in 1957, her works have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean.





"This is not just about me, the individual," Shree said.



Translator Daisy Rockwell (left) and author Geetanjali Shree (right). Source: AAP / David Parry/PA "I represent a language and culture and this recognition brings into larger purview the entire world of Hindi literature in particular and Indian literature as a whole."





Hindi is one of 447 languages in India.





Shree said there is richness and variation in the Hindi language.





"I think all languages have within in them the possibility of crossing borders and reinventing words, borrowing words and doing word play, and being adventurous... There is no single one Hindi. There are so many Hindis."





Rockwell is based in Vermont in the US and has translated several classic 20th-century works from Hindi and Urdu.





"Tomb of Sand" was "one of the most difficult I have ever translated because of the experimental nature of Geetanjali's writing and her unique use of language," she said.



Born in 1969, Rockwell is a painter and writer who only translates women "after becoming fed up with the male gaze, misogyny," she said on Twitter.





Others shortlisted for the prize, awarded late Thursday in London, included Poland's Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk, Argentina's Claudia Pineiro and Norway's Jon Fosse.





The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the UK or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.



(Left to right) Shortlisted authors Bora Chung, Mieko Kawakami, Jon Fosse, Geetanjali Shree and Claudia Pineiro at The 2022 International Booker Prize Ceremony. Source: AAP / David Parry/PA The prize was set up to boost the profile of fiction in other languages -- which accounts for only a small share of books published in Britain -- and to salute the often unacknowledged work of literary translators.





Wynne said the prize aimed to show that "literature in translation is not some form of cod liver oil that is supposed to be good for you."





The 2022 shortlist features works translated from Korean, Norwegian, Japanese, Spanish, Hindi and Polish. The works explore different aspects of trauma, whether on an individual or societal level.





The shortlist includes authors who were previous winners - Olga Tokarczuk and Jennifer Croft - alongside authors who had their books translated into English for the first time.



