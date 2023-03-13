Arts

'This is the American dream': Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor Oscar

The actor wins his first Academy award after quitting acting three decades ago over a lack of opportunities for Asian performers.

Ke Huy Quan holding his Oscar trophy

Ke Huy Quan was one of the earliest winners of this year's Oscars. Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan has been named best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his role as a metaverse-hopping husband in the offbeat adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan cried as he kissed his Oscar trophy on stage and thanked his mother, his wife and others involved in the film's production.

"My mum is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mum! I just won an Oscar."
READ MORE

Yogi didn't see many films made by people like him so he started his own festival

Quan, born in Vietnam, thanked his mother for all her "sacrifices".

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage,"

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream.”
The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.

"When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities," he said.

"The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes."

Quan ended his speech with a message for his audience.

"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive."

Quan beat Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) for the award.
2 min read
Published 13 March 2023 at 2:06pm, updated 16 minutes ago at 2:10pm
Source: AAP

