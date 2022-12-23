'This just isn’t right': Nationals MP quits over party's Voice to Parliament stance

KEY POINTS: Nationals MP Andrew Gee has quit the party.

He declared its opposition to the Voice to Parliament 'isn't right'.

The National Party announced last month that it would campaign against the plan.

A senior Nationals MP has quit the party, declaring its decision to oppose a First Nations Voice to Parliament "just isn't right".





Former veterans' affairs minister Andrew Gee has announced he will defect to the crossbench to sit as an independent, claiming he felt unable to publicly criticise the party's stance.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the defection as an "extraordinary political development", urging his colleagues to back a proposal he said should be above partisanship.





The junior Coalition partner in November revealed it will oppose the Voice , which leader David Littleproud claimed would create "another layer of bureaucracy" while doing nothing to address the plight of First Nations Australians.





Confirming his defection "with sadness" on Friday, Mr Gee said his party's decision, which he quickly publicly opposed, had "really brought home to me the importance of being able to stand up and be counted".





"I can’t reconcile the fact that every Australian will get a free vote on the vitally important issue of the Voice, yet National Party MPs are expected to fall into line behind a party position that I fundamentally disagree with, and vote accordingly in parliament," he said in a statement.





"While I respect the views of my colleagues, this just isn’t right."



Andrew Gee (centre) has quit the Nationals Party. Source: AAP The Nationals reached their position after an internal party debate last month, with Mr Gee a notable absence from a press conference unveiling their stance.





He insisted he did not bring on the debate, and has since felt he lacked "unfettered freedom to speak" after opposing the party line.





"While I accept that in politics compromises have to be made, there comes a point where not speaking out freely can compromise the interests of those we represent," he said.





"As the discussion on this issue around Australia builds, I want that freedom to put forward my point of view as I don’t foresee the Nationals’ policy on the Voice changing."





Mr Albanese described the defection as an “extraordinary political development”, saying he will continue to work with crossbenchers to make the Voice a reality.





Mr Albanese urged his colleagues not to “miss the opportunity” to campaign for a proposal he said would “enrich our nation”.





“Andrew Gee has made a decision. He's alone. I respect that decision … Andrew Gee's statement is one of principle,” he told reporters on Friday.





“I look forward to working with him, but I look forward to working with members … across the board who want to recognise this, who see this as an opportunity to unite our nation.”





Mr Gee wished his former party and Mr Littleproud well.





"He’s a good man and he has my respect. This issue unfortunately runs deeper than the role of just one person," he said.





SBS World News has contacted Mr Littleproud for comment.





As veterans' affairs minister in March, Mr Gee threatened to resign after claiming his department was not being given adequate funding to fix a backlog in veterans' compensation claims, which he labeled a "national disgrace".





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



