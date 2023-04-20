World

This NSW doctor came third in an ultra-marathon. Then it was discovered she'd used a car

A NSW-based GP has found herself embroiled in controversy after race organisers discovered she used a car for part of an 80km ultra-marathon in which she claimed third place.

A photo of Scottish distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski.

Scottish distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski blamed "miscommunication" for the controversy. Credit: Facebook

Key Points
  • Joasia Zakrzewski claimed third place at the GB Ultras in the UK.
  • Then organisers discovered the Scottish runner had used a car.
  • The NSW-based GP said the incident "wasn't malicious, it was miscommunication".
A NSW doctor has denied she was trying to cheat after being stripped of third place in an ultra-marathon event.

Joasia Zakrzewski, a Scottish distance runner who practices as a GP in NSW, had travelled from Australia to the UK for the gruelling race earlier this month.

She was forced to hand back her third-place trophy after race organisers reviewed data that showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route.

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on 7 April showed that Dr Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race, the BBC reported.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".
READ MORE

‘Running is the best medicine for anxiety’, says ultra marathon runner

He told the BBC: "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

'I would never purposefully cheat'

Dr Zakrzewski said the incident was a result of a miscommunication, and was not an attempt to cheat.

"When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said 'you will hate yourself if you stop'," she told the BBC.

"I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way.

"I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back. I was tired and jetlagged and felt sick.

"It wasn't malicious, it was miscommunication. I would never purposefully cheat and this was not a target race, but I don't want to make excuses."
Share
2 min read
Published 20 April 2023 11:18am
Source: Reuters, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

South Korean singer MoonBin at an event

'A star in the sky': K-pop star Moonbin dies aged 25

World

A woman looks up to the sky.

What exactly is — and isn't — sexual consent?

Relationships

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks in front of a USA flag In Iowa.

Florida extends 'Don't Say Gay' ban on sexuality and gender identity to all schools

World

CHINESE POLICE CAR.png

Troll or spy? Why this fake Chinese police car spotted in Australia has caused a stir

Australia

Piles of clothes left on some steps

Crowd surge at school in Yemen's capital leaves at least 78 people dead

World

People pray on the street in front of a mosque.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2023?

Australia

ABORIGINAL RED OCHRED NECKLACE

Home at last - precious necklace returns to Tasmania

Indigenous

Philip Lowe facing the media after an overhaul of the RBA was announced

Philip Lowe welcomes RBA overhaul, says 'we need to change'

Australia