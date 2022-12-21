This Santa is offering children an experience many others can't

James Kerwin has been acting on and off since he was nine.





But the 53-year-old never imagined he'd get the opportunity to perform as a figure so beloved by children the world around. That is, until he saw a post on Facebook seeking applications from Deaf people interested in taking on the role of a lifetime: Auslan Santa.





A collaboration between Deaf Australia and Westfield, the pilot program was designed to give young Auslan users the chance to share their Christmas wishlist directly with Santa in their primary form of communication.





"It is wonderful bringing so much magic and joy to Deaf and hard-of-hearing children, and seeing the happiness on their parents' faces is Christmas multiplied many times over for me," James told SBS News.



The sessions with Auslan Santa booked out so quickly that more had to be added.





Deaf Australia chief executive Jen Blyth said she wasn't surprised by the pilot's popularity or the positive feedback they had received.





"Kids were stunned to meet such a famous person who could communicate with them," she told SBS News.





"It was so incredible for these families, and the parents were grateful their child could have similar experiences to their siblings who are not Deaf."





Ms Blyth, who has used Auslan since childhood, said she would have been "amazed" if she'd been able to communicate directly with Santa when she was younger.





"It would have been the most exciting part of the year, and you best believe I'd have a wishlist a mile long and I'd sign every single thing on that list," she told SBS News.



Emma Memma (right) and Elvin Melvin (left) made a surprise visit to one of the Auslan Santa sessions at Westfield Parramatta. Source: Supplied / Scentre Group The Auslan Santa pilot followed Westfield's 2017 introduction of Sensitive Santa, an experience designed for children with sensory processing challenges.





"It's been wonderful to be able to bring joy to families during the festive season," said Pam Wilson, national community experience manager of Westfield’s parent company Scentre Group.





"We're always looking for ways to make our centres more inclusive and accessible for our communities."





While Auslan Santa only appeared at the Parramatta, Chermside, and Southland shopping centres this year, Ms Wilson said Westfield has plans to launch the initiative more widely in the future.





"Piloting Auslan Santa in three centres allowed us to understand interest from the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and be able to adjust the experience based on initial customer feedback," she said.



James said travelling to two other states for his appearances as Auslan Santa was a "surreal" experience.





"When I was boarding planes to fly to Sydney and Melbourne, I felt like instead of a sleigh, Santa was getting on a plane," the Gold Coast-based teacher said.





"Some people jokingly said to me I should be in costume on the flight."





As for whether he'll be applying to reprise his role next year, there's no question.





"It was truly a privilege to step into Santa's boots," James said.



