This teenager was shot in the head after going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings

A 16-year-old black teenager was shot by a white homeowner after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house to pick up his brothers.

An African American teenager sitting with a saxophone amidst a school orchestra.

Ralph Yarl, 16, is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the head and arm. Credit: AP

Key Points
  • Ralph Yarl, 16, was recovering in hospital after he was shot in the head and arm.
  • Authorities aware of the "racial components" in the case.
  • Protests continued for a second day.
Prosecutors charged an 84-year-old white Kansas City man with two felonies on Monday local time in the shooting of a black teenager who was wounded after walking up to the wrong house when going to pick up his younger twin brothers.

Andrew Lester was charged with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, and armed criminal action for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 pm on Thursday, the prosecutor said.

"I can tell you there was a racial component to the case," Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson told a news conference, without providing further details.
READ MORE

Shooting at US teenager’s 16th birthday party leaves four dead, ‘multitude of injuries’

Lester fired two shots through a glass door from a .32-caliber revolver, the prosecutor said.

Yarl, who was struck in the head and an arm, did not cross the threshold, Mr Thompson said, adding it did not appear any words were exchanged in the encounter.

But Yarl told police in an interview at the hospital where he was treated that the man told him, "Don't come around here," local media reported, citing court documents.
The teen was recovering at home, his family said.

In addition to facing life in prison should Lester be found guilty of the assault charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years for criminal action, the prosecutor said. Hate crimes, which were not filed, carry lesser penalties in Missouri, Mr Thompson added.

The homeowner was initially taken into custody, placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, and then released pending an interview with Yarl and the collection of forensic evidence, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.
His release helped fuel two days of protests. Demonstrators gathered again on Monday at the suspect's single-story house on a tree-lined street, shouting "Black lives are under attack" and "Stand up, fight back," online videos showed.

"No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in response to the shooting.
President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Yarl, a senior administration official said on Monday.
The family's lawyer Ben Crump on Monday had demanded the homeowner be arrested and charged with attempted murder of a teenager described by his school district as an "excellent student and talented musician."

Missouri has a "stand-your-ground law" that allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders.

The law says a person cannot use deadly force unless they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves or another person against death or serious physical injury, or a possible felony.
3 min read
Published 18 April 2023 6:38am
Updated 18 April 2023 5:54pm
Source: Reuters
