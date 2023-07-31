World

This zoo insists its sun bears are 'not humans in disguise'

A zoo in eastern China has denied accusations that its sun bears are humans in costume, saying people "don't understand" the species.

Two images of a sun bear standing on its hind legs

People began to suspect sun bears at Hangzhou Zoo were actually humans dressed up after a video went viral on social media. Source: Twitter / Shanghai Daily

Key Points
  • Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China has reassured visitors its sun bears are real, and not humans in costume.
  • Questions were raised after a video circulated online showing a bear standing on its hind legs.
  • In a statement, the zoo said those speculating "don't understand" bears.
Hangzhou Zoo has reassured visitors its sun bears are real animals and not humans in disguise after questions were raised over a video circulating online.

The video shows a bear standing at the edge of its enclosure on its hind legs and moving its front legs.

Social media users speculated the bear could be a human in costume due to its body size and shape, and the way it was standing and moving.

The folds of fur were also pointed to as potential evidence of a costume.
The zoo released a statement from the perspective of the bear, named Angela.

"Some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don't understand me very well," the statement said.

"When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and astonishing power ... but not all bears are behemoths and danger personified.

"We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world."
A sun bear in a tree
Sun bears are the smallest bears, and are a similar size to a large dog. Source: AAP / Perth Zoo / PR Image
In a video circulating online, a zoo staff member says it is a real animal.

"We are a state-owned zoo, not a private one. It is not a person.

"If you watch the video it is outdoor. The temperature reached approximately 40 degrees Celsius. If you put fur on, you're not gonna make it."
Share
2 min read
Published 1 August 2023 8:29am
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture

Three men perform a haka.

Spain, Netherlands World Cup teams spark haka furore

Sport

A son drapes his arm around his mother's shoulders.

Reeta fears her son will face torture if deported. She wants the government to intervene

Politics

A photo of a young teenage boy.

Norman vanished when he was 16. His family wants to know why

Indigenous

A display of maneki-neko.

Have you seen this cat sitting on the counter at a restaurant? This is why it's there

World

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

People, some with their fists in the air, wearing T-shirts that read “SAG-AFTRA STRONG“. One person is holding a placard that reads “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE“.

Actors strike hits Australia, shutting down Queensland filming

World

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics