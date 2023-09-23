Australia

Tony Abbott has been nominated to Fox Corp's board. Here's what you need to know

Tony Abbott has been nominated to sit on Fox Corporation's board of directors, a day after media mogul Rupert Murdoch's retirement plans were unveiled.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott

Former Liberal leader Tony Abbott was prime minister from 2013 to 2015. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Former prime minister Tony Abbott has been nominated to the Fox Corporation's board of directors.
  • Newly appointed CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Abbott brought "skills, experience and perspectives".
  • The nomination will be considered by shareholders at the media giant's annual meeting in November.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott has been nominated to join Fox Corporation's board of directors, a day after Rupert Murdoch announced his retirement.

The nomination will be considered by shareholders at the media giant's annual meeting in November, a media statement confirmed.
READ MORE

Rupert Murdoch says 'elites have open contempt' in parting letter to staff as he steps down

Who else has been nominated?

Nominated alongside Abbott was technology executive Peggy Johnson.

Lachlan Murdoch welcomed the nominations in one of his first moves since being announced as Fox Corp's chief executive officer and executive chair.

"I welcome Peggy Johnson and Tony Abbott's nominations to the Board," Murdoch said in the statement.

"They bring skills, experience and perspectives that will contribute to the Board and benefit FOX."
Media mogul rupert murdoch
The board of directors shake-up was announced less than 24 hours after news that Rupert Murdoch was stepping down. Credit: Getty Images

What do we know about the Fox Corporation board?

The statement noted Abbott's service as Australia's 28th prime minister and stints as leader of the Liberal Party from 2009 to 2015, as well as being an advisor to the UK Board of Trade since 2020.

Abbott lost his seat of Warringah at the 2019 federal election after 25 years in parliament.
READ MORE

Tony Abbott says Voice referendum will leave Australia 'embittered and divided'

The Fox Corporation board has eight members with Jacques Nasser and Anne Dias set to step down following the next annual meeting.

Other board members include former Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan and ex-Formula 1 chairman Chase Carey.
Rupert Murdoch will become chairman emeritus of Fox Corp while his son Lachlan takes the reins of the family empire.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull lashed the 92-year-old media mogul's "shocking" legacy, saying he had created an "anger-tainment ecosystem" and left America the most divided it's been since the Civil War.

Abbott has been contacted for comment.
Share
2 min read
Published 23 September 2023 12:10pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

A photo illustration of Google Maps logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Google Maps allegedly led a man to his death. Now his family is suing the tech giant

World

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace

Australia concerned as India rejects Canada's allegations on Sikh activist's murder

Politics

A split image. On the left is people seated on the sand at a beach. On the right is a firefighter standing in front of a parked vehicle as a bushfire rages behind him.

Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

Environment

A grey 'non-human' body displayed in a case.

Is this a real alien or just part of a 'stunt'?

World

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia