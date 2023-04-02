World

Top Russian military blogger who backed Ukraine war campaign dies in St Petersburg bomb blast

A prominent military blogger in favour of Russia's campaign in Ukraine has been killed in an explosion at a cafe in Saint Petersburg.

A man with in military uniform

Mr Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favour of Russia's campaign in Ukraine. Credit: Russian state-affiliated media/Twitter

Key Points
  • Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion at a café in Saint Petersburg.
  • The blast was reportedly caused by an explosive device hidden inside a gift given to Mr Tatarsky.
  • Investigators have opened a murder inquiry into the attack which also injured 25 others.
A prominent Russian military blogger was killed and 25 others were injured in an explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.

"One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky," the ministry said on Telegram.

Investigators later said they had confirmed "an unidentified explosive device exploded in a cafe in central St Petersburg", and had opened a murder inquiry.
The health ministry said that a total of 25 people were injured in the blast, 24 of whom were taken to hospital.

Six of the injured were said to be in serious condition.

The explosion occurred at "Street Food Bar No. 1", located along the Neva river not far from the historic city centre, with the interior ministry saying police had been called to the scene at 6:13 pm (1513 GMT).
Officers cordoned off the street outside the building with around 20 police cars, alongside six ambulances as well as fire trucks, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

The TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was "caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Mr Tatarsky as a gift".

The Ria Novosti agency, quoting a source close to the inquiry, said "a girl" had supposedly dropped off a package with a "figurine" inside intended for the blogger.

"She gave it to him... and all of a sudden there was an explosion," Alissa Smotrova, a woman who was at the cafe, told AFP.

"There was blood and pieces of glass..."

Another source told Ria Novosti that Mr Tatarsky "knew" the suspected deliverer of the package, and that they had crossed paths at other "events", without giving further details.
A small bouquet of flowers sits by the street, opposite a St. Petersburg cafe where an explosion occured.
Mr Tatarsky, had more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and made his name by publishing videos analysing the military situation on the ground and offering advice for Russia's troops. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Terrorism?

Mr Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favour of Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

He made his name early in the operation by publishing videos analysing the military situation on the ground and offering advice for mobilised troops, according to TASS.

A group called Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as "Russia's information troops", said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.
A local media outlet, Fontanka, said there were at least 100 people at the event.

"There was a terrorist attack. We took certain security measures but unfortunately they were not enough," the group said on Telegram.

"Condolences to everyone who knew the excellent war correspondent and our friend Vladlen Tatarsky," it said.

The 40-year-old Mr Tatarsky came from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is currently mostly held by Russian troops.
3 min read
Published 3 April 2023 8:20am
Updated 2h ago 9:29am
Source: AFP
