'Top tier security partner': Australia and India build closer defence ties

Defence and security are on the agenda when Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi meet for their annual leaders' summit in New Delhi.

Anthony Albanese is seen in the cockpit of a fighter jet during his visit to inspect the INS Vikrant in Mumbai.

Anthony Albanese climbed into the cockpit of a fighter jet during his visit to inspect the INS Vikrant in Mumbai. Source: Twitter / @indiannavy

Crucial trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the focus of Anthony Albanese's third day in India, where Australia seeks to reap the benefits of the Asian nation's decarbonisation.

The pair will meet for their annual leaders' summit in New Delhi on Friday, with renewable energy and technology to feature on the agenda along with defence and security.

Talks got off to a triumphant start on Thursday when the leaders were met by raucous applause while being given a lap of honour before the fourth Border-Gavaskar cricket Test in Ahmedabad.
Anthony Albanese to hold talks with Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak on AUKUS defence pact

Mr Albanese said India is a "top-tier security partner" for Australia during an inspection of India's first domestically built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, in Mumbai.

He met with naval personnel before climbing into the cockpit of an Indian light fighter jet.

He also used the visit to confirm
Australia will host Exercise Malabar
for the first time later this year.
Prime Minister Albanese's attention now turns to securing Australia a bigger role in helping India slash its carbon emissions in the coming years.

India has set ambitious goals of 50 per cent renewable energy and 30 per cent electric vehicle usage by 2030.

Trade Minister Don Farrell, who's leading a business delegation on the trip, said Australia could help India as it goes green.
Human rights issues loom over Anthony Albanese's trip to India

"We are talking both about supplying our traditional fossil fuels but also India is very committed to decarbonisation," he said.

"We have great prospects of expanding our role in that decarbonisation process that's going on in India.

"They're very interested in our critical minerals but they're also interested in the supply of hydrogen which of course will take the place of gas as we transition to a decarbonised economy."

Mr Farrell said a free trade deal between the two nations was already bearing fruit, with more than $2.5 billion worth of Australian produce hitting India.
India and Australia are also expected to sign an agreement to bring their film industries closer together.

"For me, films are food for the soul ... they tell stories, help us to feel, and reflect who we are and where we come from," Mr Albanese said.

"I look forward to seeing more Indian-Australian co-productions on our screens showcasing the best of both our cultures, landscapes and people."

He will also address the Indian Institute of Technology about opportunities to strengthen higher education links, holding a question and answer session with students.

The institute has partnerships with several Australian universities.
3 min read
Published 10 March 2023 at 7:00am, updated 26 minutes ago at 12:27pm
Source: AAP
