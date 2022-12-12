World

Tourists won't be charged under Indonesia's new sex laws, governor says

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code", Indonesia's governor says.

People sunbaking on a beach

Foreign tourist on a beach in Seminyak, Bali on 7 December, 2022. Source: Getty / SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

Visitors to Bali will not be put at risk by Indonesia's newly ratified criminal code, the island's governor says, dismissing concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores.

Indonesia's parliament last week passed the controversial bill that also prohibits cohabitation between unmarried couples.

Seeking to reassure visitors, Bali Governor Wayan Koster in a statement on Sunday noted the new laws, which come into affect in three years, could only be prosecuted if there was complaint by a parent, spouse or child.
READ MORE

Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage with new criminal code

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code", he said.

The governor said provisions in the criminal code on this issue had been altered from an earlier, stricter version so "would provide a better guarantee of everyone's privacy and comfortableness".

Bali's government would ensure "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," Mr Wayan said.

Mr Wayan also denied what he said were "hoax" reports of cancellations of flights and hotel room bookings, adding that data from travel agents, tour and accommodation operators, as well as airlines, showed the number of people set to visit Bali from December to March had increased.
READ MORE

Australians 'really aggrieved' over release of Bali bomber Umar Patek, assurances sought

Bali is the centre of tourism in Indonesia and the tourism association is targeting foreign arrivals on the predominately Hindu island to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million a year by 2025.

Decades in the making, legislators hailed the passage of the criminal code as a much-needed overhaul of a vestige of Dutch colonial rule. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

But Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said last week the new code was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.
Share
3 min read
Published 13 December 2022 at 9:12am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Why Japanese fans are voluntarily cleaning stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

World

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

This is when you’ll likely be able to get your fifth COVID jab in Australia

Australia

Fast-track visas for people to move to Australia with their job could soon be a reality

Immigration

Why the world's smartest people will move to Canada over Australia

Immigration

Comedian vows to shred $17,000 if 'gay icon' David Beckham doesn't pull out of Qatar World Cup deal

World

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia