TPG Telecom’s email server breached, affecting up to 15,000 email accounts

TPG telecom has issued a notice to customers after evidence was found indicating unauthorised access to up to 15,000 email accounts.

Man walks past a TPG advertisement

TPG's external security advisors have advised they found evidence of unauthorised access to a service that hosts email accounts for up to 15,000 customers. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Key Points
  • TPG Telecom said it was notified by cyber security advisors of a potential data breach of business email accounts.
  • The telecom said it "apologised unreservedly" to affected customers and continues to investigate the incident.
  • According to the notice, the breach does not affect home iiNet or Westnet products such as broadband or mobile.
Telecom provider TPG Telecom says it has been notified of a potential cyber breach affecting up to 15,000 email accounts.

According to a notice issued on Thursday, TPG's cyber security adviser Mandiant advised on 13 December it had found evidence of unauthorised access to a Hosted Exchange service that hosts the email accounts for iiNet and Westnet business customers.

TPG said the primary aim of the hackers was to search for customers' cryptocurrency and financial information.

The telecom said it "apologised unreservedly" to affected customers and is investigating the incident.

According to the announcement, the breach does not affect any home iiNet or Westnet products, such as broadband or mobile.

The incident is the latest in a series of data breaches of major companies in Australia.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Published 14 December 2022 at 1:02pm
Source: SBS News
