Trial aborted: How juror misconduct in the Bruce Lehrmann court case was uncovered

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





The trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has been aborted after the misconduct of a juror.





ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum dismissed the jury after she became aware one juror had been conducting their own research by downloading an academic article that had not been presented in the 12-day trial.





That research was brought into the jury room. Juries can only rely on evidence presented in court when deciding a case.



Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, on Thursday, 27 October, 2022. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas “It has come to my attention that one of you has undertaken research in relation to issues in the case and material has entered the jury room that ought not to have,” she told the ACT Supreme Court.





“It may be that no harm has been done but that is not a risk I can take… I have discharged that juror and I have discharged you all.”





“I want to convey to you my extreme gratitude for your attention and care in this case.





The jury was dismissed following a 12-day trial and had undertaken a little more than five days of deliberations.



How juror misconduct was uncovered

Chief Justice McCallum said the sheriff's office had inadvertently discovered evidence a juror had access to research material not provided to the jury.





During routine tidying, one of the sheriffs accidentally bumped one of the juror's document folders onto the floor.





The chief justice said when the officer picked up the box, he noticed part of the title page of an academic research paper.





Upon further investigation, it was discovered the topic of the paper was sexual assault.





The chief justice said the juror in question gave an explanation suggesting the document had not been used or relied upon.





However, she said it was appropriate to regard that evidence with some scepticism.





The juror was dismissed along with the rest of the jury, who the chief justice thanked for their time.





"It is beyond question the conduct of a juror is such to abort the trial."



Brittany Higgins breaks silence, but is referred to police for alleged contempt

Ms Higgins issued a blistering statement after the trial of her alleged rapist came to an abrupt end.





Addressing the media after leaving the Supreme Court, she said she chose to speak up.





She also thanked members of the public, the Department of Public Prosecutions, her family and friends, and the court officers who treated her with care and respect.



Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins (centre) and partner David Sharaz (right) arrive at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, on Thursday, 27 October, 2022. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Ms Higgins alleges Mr Lehrmann raped her in the parliamentary office of Senator Linda Reynolds when they worked for her as defence industry minister in March 2019.





He has denied any sexual interaction and opted not to give evidence in his defence during the trial.





Defence lawyer Steven Whybrow also addressed the media outside court.





"We're disappointed by what's happened, but it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to say anything at this stage," Mr Whybrow told reporters





With additional reporting by Lucy Murray.



