Tributes for former Pope Benedict XVI as plans made for faithful to bid farewell

KEY POINTS Former Pope Benedict XVI died at his Vatican residence at the age of 95.

His body will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica for a time to allow people to bid him farewell.

He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.





The German pope emeritus, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had been living a quiet life in a former convent inside the Vatican grounds since his shock decision to step down in February 2013.





The Vatican said funeral arrangements will be announced in coming hours.



Pope Benedict XVI waves to faithful following a mass in the cathedral of Munich, southern Germany, on July 8, 2001. Source: AAP / Dieter Endlicher His body would lie in state from Monday in St Peter's Basilica.





The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope.





Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI resigned from the papacy in February 2013, citing the effects of old age in his ability to meet the demands of the role.





Benedict was the first pope to leave the office other than through death since Pope Gregory XII in the year 1415 and the first to voluntarily step down since Pope Celestine V in 1294.



First German pope in 1,000 years

Earlier this week, Pope Francis disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was "very sick", and asked for people to pray for him.





For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).





He was elected pope on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years.



Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting with newly named Cardinals at the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae Monastery on August 27, 2022 in Vatican City, Vatican. Source: Getty / Vatican Pool/Getty Images Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands".





The first German pope in 1,000 years, Benedict himself acknowledged that he was a weak administrator, saying he showed a "lack of resolve in governing and decision taking," during his eight-year papacy which was marked by missteps and a leaks scandal.



Long legacy

Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy but he is credited with jump-starting the process to discipline or defrock predator priests after a more lax attitude under his predecessor.





After his resignation, conservatives in the Church looked to the former pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.





They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.



'Unsure what to expect'

A former Vatican press officer says she is "unsure" of how the epicentre of the Catholic faith will handle the first death of a former pope in more than 600 years.





Joanne Bergamin, who has now returned to living on the Gold Coast, worked in the Vatican City for the Holy See Press Office, L'Osservatore Romano official newspaper, Pontifical Swiss Guard and Office of Papal Charities between 2009 and 2015.



Mrs Bergamin became a Vatican citizen in 2014 after marrying her husband Dominic, who was a member of the Pope's Swiss Guards.





"I'm unsure what to expect in terms of a funeral ceremony for the Pope Emeritus, which must occur between four and six days after his passing," Mrs Bergamin said.



