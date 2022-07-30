Australia

Tributes for pioneering Aboriginal singer, storyteller, activist Archie Roach

The family of Archie Roach have given permission for his name, image and music to be used during this period of grieving so his legacy will inspire others.

Archibald 'Archie' Roach performs during the annual Long Walk celebrations in Melbourne on 25 May 2019.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says with the death of Archie Roach, Australia has "lost a brilliant talent, a powerful and prolific national truth teller". Source: AAP / Erik Anderson

Celebrated Aboriginal musician Archie Roach has died in hospital aged 66 after a long battle with illness.

The Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder's death was confirmed in a statement from his sons Amos and Eban Roach, distributed by the late singer's management agency the Mushroom Group on Saturday.

"We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life," the pair said.
"He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together."

They said their father would want his many fans to know how much he loved them for their support throughout his career.

Mr Roach died at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

"We thank all the staff who have cared for Archie over the past month," his sons said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia had "lost a brilliant talent, a powerful and prolific national truth teller" in a social media post.

"Archie's music drew from a well of trauma and pain, but it flowed with a beauty and a resonance that moved us all," Mr Albanese said.
"We grieve for his death, we honour his life and we hold to the hope that his words, his music and his indomitable spirit will live on to guide us and inspire us."

A private ceremony will follow and the family has requested privacy, but gave permission for Mr Roach's name, image and music to continue to be used so his legacy will inspire others.

Mr Roach was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2020.

He rose to prominence with the release of his debut single Took the Children Away in 1990.

The song reflected his experience as a member of the stolen generation and earned him ARIA nominations for breakthrough artist and an award for best new talent at the 1991 awards.

It was added to the National Film and Sound Archive in 2013.

Mourners paid tribute with messages posted on social media.

Aboriginal author, poet and activist Anita Heiss said Mr Roach made an incredible impact.

"We owe you so much for what you've given to our nation," she said in a statement on Twitter.
Former Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said Mr Roach is "a great Australian who will be missed".
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria says it is hard to articulate the huge loss of such a pioneer.

"Rest in power, Uncle, we'll see you in the Dreamtime."
Published 31 July 2022 at 9:43am
Source: AAP, SBS

