Tributes paid to Liberal Senator Jim Molan, who has died aged 72

Colleagues and family members have paid tribute to an "incredible family man" and "patriot", after Liberal senator and war veteran Jim Molan died following a battle with cancer.





In a statement on Tuesday morning, Senator Molan’s family announced with "profound sadness" he had passed away peacefully on Monday after a "sudden and rapid health decline".





He was 72.





"He was many things - a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter, and a senator. Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather, and brother," the statement read.





"Our loss is immeasurable, but we are comforted in our memories of a full life courageously lived, devoted to family and in service of the country he loved."





Senator Molan had fought an aggressive form of prostate cancer since his diagnosis in early 2021 .



Responding to the news, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Senator Molan lived a life of “service to our country”.





“He was a man of principle and a politician of conviction. My condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and friends,” he said on Twitter.





Liberal leader Peter Dutton offered his condolences, describing his late colleague as “an honourable man” and “incredible family man”.





“Whether it was on the battlefield, in the political arena, or on the media stage, Jim was admired for his discernment, leadership and unfailingly courteous manner,” he said in a statement.





"Whether you knew Jim or met him for the first time, he drew you in immediately with his warm and captivating quality. In turn, you always had Jim’s undivided attention. He always displayed generosity to the views of others, even those with whom he disagreed.”



Peter Dutton has paid tribute to an "incredible family man" Source: AAP / Jono Searle Coalition Senate leader Simon Birmingham said Australia had “lost a true patriot and serviceman who demonstrated unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our nation”.





“A man of principle, who was willing to make sacrifices for his beliefs, Jim embodied the best of service to nation,” he said in a statement.





“Jim’s death will be felt with great sadness by all his colleagues who all valued his abiding commitment to Australia, his diligence as part of our Liberal Senate team and his thoughtful friendship.”





Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Senator Molan spent his life “dedicated to the service of his country”.





“We were privileged that Jim chose to serve as a Liberal Senator in the federal Parliament, but his dedication to his country and the values he believed in went way beyond politics,” he said on Facebook.





“Thank you Jim for your service. Our love and sympathies to Anne and all the family. Lest we forget.”





Senator Molan is survived by his wife Anne, his four children, and five grandchildren.





Senator Molan’s military career spanned four decades, while he also volunteered with a local firefighting brigade.



He was appointed by then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott as a special envoy for the Coalition’s controversial Operation Sovereign Borders, and is widely viewed as central to the Coalition’s hardline border policy, including boat turnbacks, during that period.





Mr Abbott said Senator Molan had worked tirelessly to sound the alarm over China’s “pursuit of global dominance” and the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait.





“Jim was never one to shirk a fight, including - if necessary - inside his own team,” he said in a statement.





“There are too few people in public life prepared to buck the prevailing orthodoxy. That’s why he will be so missed.





“For Jim, the fight was never about him - always for the cause.”





In 2018, it was revealed Senator Molan had shared videos from far-right group Britain First - one titled “Muslims Thug Beat Girl in Holland” - a year prior.





The authenticity of the videos has been disputed.





He described Britain First as “an appalling organisation”, but insisted he shared the content to highlight “violent and anti-social” behaviour, rather than stoke anti-Muslim sentiment.





The Iraq War veteran first entered the Senate in late 2017 but, after a contentious battle over pre-selection , he was unsuccessful in his re-election attempts at the 2019 election.





He did re-enter parliament later that year, when he was selected to fill a casual vacancy left by the departing Arthur Sinodinos.



