'True friend to Australia': Australian landmarks lit up to honour Shinzo Abe as Quad nations vow to continue legacy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Shinzo Abe, describing him as a "true friend to Australia".





"I'm still in shock at this news," he said on Saturday.





"The friendship that Mr Abe offered Australia was warm in sentiment and profound in consequence. During his time as [Japan's] prime minister, no one was more committed to furthering relations between our two nations."



Advertisement

He said Mr Abe visited Australia five times when he was Japan's prime minister, saying he played an instrumental role in forging closer bilateral ties and stronger regional partnerships.





"Mr Abe was a great statesman who made a difference," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.





"His vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific had a profound effect on regional and global security."





Mr Albanese said his death will be marked in Australia on Saturday night with major landmarks in Melbourne and South Australia lit in the colours of the Japanese flag of red and white.





On Sunday, Sydney's Opera House will also be lit in the colours of white and red.





Official Australian flags will fly at half-mast on Tuesday, the day of Mr Abe's funeral.



'Simply speechless'

A motorcade believed to be carrying the body of Me Abe departed the hospital he was being treated at for his Tokyo residence on Saturday.





He died from injuries sustained from a shooting during a political campaign event in the western city of Nara.





The event that has sent shockwaves around the world as Japan has a low incidence of gun violence.



"I am simply speechless over the news of Abe's death," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a protege of the former leader, told reporters on Friday.





"This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable."





A 41-year-old man is in police custody over the shooting.



Quad nations vow to continue Abe's legacy

Mr Abe is credited with being a key architect of the Quad grouping, which is aimed at countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





He pushed for the formation of the group in 2000s and remained a staunch advocate as the grouping became more active and prominent during the pandemic.





Japan was the chair of the inaugural "Quad 2.0" meeting held on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in 2017.



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday's upper house election will continue as planned, despite the shooting near Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station as "we cannot give in to violence". Source: AAP / Kazuki Oishi In a statement, leaders of the Quad alliance said the group would be "redoubling efforts" to continue Mr Abe's work to promote regionalism.





"Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries," the statement read.





"We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region."



Leaders in sports, business communities pay tribute

Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said the success of the Tokyo Games during the pandemic was a sign of the legacy of Mr Abe's leadership.





"The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were such a triumph, giving hope and inspiration to so many around the world."





International Olympic Committee Vice-President John Coates said all in the Olympic community owe a great debt to Mr Abe's advocacy.





"Without Shinzo Abe's commitment, the decision to postpone the Games by one year in the face of the global pandemic would simply not have happened," Mr Coates said.



"All of the athletes of the world who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Games are forever indebted to him."





Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said Mr Abe's leadership and vision left a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific.





"Mr Abe was a great friend to Australia and a visionary leader in the Indo-Pacific," she said.





"As a champion of a freer and more open world, the legacy of Mr Abe’s leadership is greater cooperation of all like minded nations and a more secure region."



World leaders honour Abe with tributes

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, declared a national day of mourning in India honour of Mr Abe for 9 July.





"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe," he said in a message on Twitter .





"He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."





Mr Modi said he will treasure his time with Mr Abe over the years, including most recently in May when the pair met during the Quad summit.





South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said the shooting of Mr Abe was "an unforgivable act of crime."



Mourners visit the site where Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara City, Nara Prefecture on 8 July 2022. Source: AAP / Osamu Kanazawa "I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan's constitutional history."





Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-Wen, said the world has lost a star.





"Not only has the international community lost an important leader, but Taiwan has also lost an important and close friend.



"Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with the rule of law, and our government severely condemns violent and illegal acts," she said in a statement.





European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she is still trying to make sense of the targeted attack of Mr Abe.





Describing him as a "wonderful person" and "champion of the multilateral world", she called his death by shooting a "brutal and cowardly murder".



Nations in Asia and Europe are in mourning, said European Council President Charles Michel.





"I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man," he said on Twitter.





"Japan, Europeans mourn with you," he said.



UK caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK stands with Japan during "this dark and sad time".





"His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," he said in a statement on Twitter.





"My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."



Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the assassination of Mr Abe is shocking and he conveyed his wish for him to "rest in peace".



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is "stunned and deeply saddened".





"We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," he said in a statement on Twitter.





France's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the country grieves with Japan.





Shinzo Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving for more than eight years in the role over two terms before ill health forced him to step down in 2020.





He spent 3,188 days as the country's leader with a first run between 2006 and 2007, and then with a second stint from 2012 until 2020.



