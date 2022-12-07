World

The Trump Organisation has been found guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud in New York

The Trump Organisation operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world.

A man in a suit

Donald Trump said he was "disappointed with the verdict" and will appeal. Source: Getty / Joe Raedle

Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again.

The Trump Organisation and separate entity the Trump Payroll Corp were found guilty on all counts, marking the first time the companies had ever been convicted of crimes.

"This was a case about greed and cheating," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the case.
READ MORE

Donald Trump condemned for 'anti-American and fascist' proposal to terminate the Constitution

Mr Trump himself was not charged but the fact the sprawling real-estate, hotel and golf business that bears his name is now a convicted felon is likely to inflict damage to his reputation as he seeks the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

The two entities were convicted of running a 13-year-scheme to defraud and evade taxes by falsifying business records. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.

Jurors agreed with prosecutors that the Trump Organisation — currently run by Mr Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric Trump — hid compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.
Three men watching a game of golf
Former US President Donald Trump and two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. Source: EPA / Justin Lane

'Manhattan Witch Hunt!'

Longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, 75, had already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and testified against his former company as part of a plea bargain. He did not implicate Mr Trump during the trial.

A close friend of the Trump family, Mr Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh Manhattan neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

According to his plea deal, Mr Weisselberg agreed to pay nearly US$2 million ($2.9 million) in fines and penalties and complete a five-month prison sentence in exchange for testimony during the trial, which started in October.

Mr Trump, posting on his social media platform, said the Trump Organisation bore no responsibility for "Weisselberg committing tax fraud on his personal tax returns."

Under the headline "Manhattan Witch Hunt!" Mr Trump said no benefit accrued to the company from Mr Weisselberg's actions, and that neither he nor any employees were "allowed to legally view" the CFO's returns.

Mr Trump said he was "disappointed with the verdict" and will appeal.
Mr Trump's company faces a fine of around US$1.5 million ($2.2 million), a paltry sum to the billionaire real estate developer.

It's symbolic though as he battles a host of legal and congressional probes that will likely complicate his run for a second presidential term, announced in Florida last month.

Mr Trump and his three eldest children face a trial late next year in a civil lawsuit by New York's attorney general that accuses them of misstating the value of properties to enrich themselves.

Prosecutor Letitia James has requested that Mr Trump pay at least US$250 million ($373 million) in penalties — a sum she says he made from the fraud — and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.

Ms James, a Democrat, hailed Tuesday's verdict.

"We can have no tolerance for individuals or organisations that violate our laws to line their pockets," she said.

Mr Trump has been ordered to testify in April 2023 as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s.

He is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election and over the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Share
4 min read
Published 7 December 2022 at 11:31am
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Why is everyone moving to Queensland?

Australia

'Sneaky' visa change: This woman was embraced by Australia but now might have to leave

Immigration

The sale of paracetamol could soon be restricted. This is 'scaring' chronic pain sufferers

Australia

Two Melbourne sisters and an 'unimaginable' tragedy: Here's what we know so far

Australia

This is when you’ll likely be able to get your fifth COVID jab in Australia

Australia

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World

Why Japanese fans are voluntarily cleaning stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

World

Will COVID and La Niña ruin your Christmas? Here's what's in store for each state

Australia