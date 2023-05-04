Türkiye sends new 'friend' to Mexico after rescue dog dies searching for quake survivors

Key Points Arkadas will be trained by the same trainer who cared for Proteo.

Proteo died on a rescue mission in Türkiye.

Arkadas was welcomed to the force in a formal ceremony at a military base in Mexico City.

Mexico's army welcomed a new search puppy on Wednesday, gifted from Türkiye following the death in the line of duty of a Mexican rescue dog who had been helping to find survivors of February's massive earthquake near the Syrian border .





The three-month-old German Shepherd will join Mexico's famed canine unit, which specialised in helping locate survivors in a country prone to earthquakes and other natural disasters.





The black and beige fur-ball with perky ears and outsize paws has been named Arkadas - meaning "friend" in Turkish - following an online vote.





Arkadas will be trained by the same trainer who cared for Proteo, the rescue dog that died on a mission in Türkiye, the army said.





Mexico deployed rescue dogs to Türkiye after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook a huge area near the southern border with Syria , causing at least 54,000 deaths across both nations.



Mexico paid homage to Proteo, also a German Shepherd, at a military funeral earlier this year.





Wearing a padded green harness featuring a tiny Mexican flag, Arkadas was welcomed to the force in a formal ceremony at a military base in Mexico City on Wednesday, joined by his new canine and human colleagues, standing to attention.





The excitable pup barked as Mexico's national anthem blared out from speakers.



