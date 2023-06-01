Indigenous

TV shows in development and plans to expand: Meet the 'Indigiverse'

Two comic book creators have launched a series of Indigenous graphic novels that showcase stories from more than 65,000 years ago.

A drawing of a character.

The "Indigiverse" is a comic book world of Indigenous superheroes. Source: AAP / PR Image/Rocket Communications

Key Points
  • It took two years for Scott Wilson and Benny Eggmolesse to launch the "Indigiverse".
  • Three TV shows and Comic-Con appearances are already scheduled.
  • The pair want the Indigiverse to grow and plan to include other cultures.
Spider-Man and Batman are nowhere to be seen in a comic book world of Indigenous superheroes and dreaming stories.

It's been a two-year journey for Scott Wilson and Benny Eggmolesse to get their "Indigiverse" up, up and away.

"The reason why we use the words 'Indigiverse' and 'Indigenous' is because we are interested in a universe where First Nations people of their countries are the superheroes," Mr Eggmolesse said.
Like any good superhero narrative, the origin story begins with a dream.

"We started off sitting around a cafe talking about all we wanted to do in the film industry and graphic novels, and it just seemed like a pie-in-the-sky type conversation," Mr Eggmolesse said.

"We saw a massive gap in the market and this ability to take our dreaming stories and bring new life to them and have this creative licence that has been given to us by our elders."
A Spiderman cosplayer helps another put her costume on at a Comic Con event.
Spider-Man ais nowhere to be seen in a comic book world of Indigenous superheroes and dreaming stories. Source: AAP, EPA / Robert Ghement
Now they have three TV shows in development and will appear at Oz Comic-Con in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Support and guidance have come from Wolfgang Byslama at Gestalt Comics, an Australian graphic novel publisher.

The pair want the Indigiverse to grow and plan to include Maori, Fijian, Samoan, Tongan and Vanuatu cultures.

"We are focused on how Indigenous peoples of the world can be created into superheroes," Mr Eggmolesse said.
He encouraged readers wanting a glimpse into the Indigiverse to check out their comic Dark Heart, which features a giant rainbow serpent.

"He has been around since time beginning, he created our beings," Mr Eggmolesse said.

"What makes the Indigiverse different is that we are purely focused on the Indigenous people of the world and their stories."
Share
2 min read
Published 2 June 2023 7:27am
Source: AAP

