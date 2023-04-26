World

Twin earthquakes rattle New Zealand's North Island

More than 24,000 people reported they felt the earthquake across North Island.

A map of New Zealand

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has been felt in New Zealand, followed by a 5.4 aftershock. Credit: United States Geological Survey

Key Points
  • Severe shaking has been felt across New Zealand's North Island after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake.
  • More than 24,000 people reported they felt the earthquake, along with a series of aftershocks.
  • New Zealand's national emergency agency confirmed there is no tsunami threat.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake, followed by a magnitude 5.4 aftershock, struck the North Island of New Zealand on Wednesday morning.

Hazard monitoring platform GeoNet said the first earthquake occurred at 8:16am (AEST) and was 22km deep, with both widely felt across the North Island including Wellington and Auckland.

Multiple smaller aftershocks were experienced following the two major quakes.

The earthquake struck 5km off Pōrangahau, on the North Island, but there is no tsunami threat.

More than 24,000 people reported they felt movement on GeoNet in the past hour, with 9,527 people stating it was light.
More than 1,000 people stated it was strong, with 36 reporting that it was severe.

"We hope everyone is feeling okay," New Zealand's National Emergency Management agency wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have advised people to move to higher ground if they feel shaking that is long or strong.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
Share
1 min read
Published 26 April 2023 10:33am
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A gold plated gun in a padded case.

US woman arrested in Sydney after Australian Border Force find golden gun in her luggage

A girl in a green shirt carries a Barbie doll in front of a pink backdrop

'Huge step forward': Mattel has released its first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Life

A group of army people surrounding a wired fence

The Taliban have killed the mastermind of the 2021 Kabul airport attack. Here's what we know

World

US President Joe Biden delivering a speech on a stage

Joe Biden is the oldest president to run for re-election. Here's how his age compares to other world leaders

World

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Australia

Homicide detectives and forensic experts examine a mass grave.

Starvation cult 'horror': Mass graves, a major search, and a country in shock

World

A composite image of people with umbrellas in the rain and people at the beach.

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

Australia

A middle aged man in a t-shirt standing outside in a public park.

Tony showers at the pool and avoids seeing doctors - this is how inflation continues to bite

Life