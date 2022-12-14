World

Twitter shuts down account tracking movements of Elon Musk's private jet

The owner of the account claims Elon Musk offered him $7,300 to shut down the account.

Elon Musk waving.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October. Credit: Miguel Roberts/AP

Highlights
  • The account tracked down the movements of the billionaire's private jet.
  • Twitter has shut down the account.
  • Mr Musk purchased Twitter for $64 billion earlier this year.
A Twitter account that tracked flights of Elon Musk's private jet has been suspended from the platform - despite the billionaire owner speaking of his "commitment to free speech".

"Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended," creator Jack Sweeney tweeted from his personal @JxckSweeney account.

Mr Sweeney attracted attention with his Twitter account that tracks the movements of the Tesla CEO's plane and even rejected Mr Musk's offer of $7,300 (A$10,000) to shut down @ElonJet, which had hundreds of thousands of followers.
READ MORE

'I'm free!': Hundreds of employees opt out of Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter

Mr Musk had gone public saying he would not touch the account after buying Twitter in a $44 billion (A$64 billion) deal as part of his commitment to free speech on the platform.

On 6 November, Mr Musk tweeted: "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk."
Mr Musk's jet "flew from LA to Austin last night after my account was suspended on Twitter," he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Flight-following websites and several Twitter accounts offer real-time views of air traffic, but that exposure draws pushback ranging from complaints to equipment seizures.

US rules require planes in designated areas have technology that broadcasts aircraft positions using signals that relatively simple devices can pick up.

Figuring out or confirming to whom a plane actually belongs can require some sleuthing, said Mr Sweeney, who filed a public records request with the US government in order to confirm Mr Musk's ownership of his plane.
Share
2 min read
Published 15 December 2022 at 7:17am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

China allegedly had two secret police stations in Australia. What do we know about them?

World

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

This is when you’ll likely be able to get your fifth COVID jab in Australia

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World