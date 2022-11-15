Two dead after Russian-made rocket falls on village near Ukraine border, Polish authorities say

KEY POINTS Authorities say two people are dead after a Russian-made missle fell on a Polish village.

Russia has denied it is responsible for the incident.

Ukraine's leader says the attack will only strengthen his country's resolve to win the war.

A Russian-produced rocket fell on Poland in the village of Przewodow, near Ukraine, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.





"A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," it said, adding it had summoned the Russian ambassador to Poland over the incident.





The statement, which came hours after reports emerged that two people had died in an explosion in Przewodow, about six kilometres from the border with Ukraine , didn't specify the type of missile or where it was fired from.





Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was no definitive evidence yet about who fired the rocket.





"We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile ... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment," he said.



The Associated Press earlier cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland from Ukraine.





The Pentagon said it could not confirm those reports.





"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.





Russia's defence ministry denied the reports, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".





It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction."





Wreckage reportedly found at the scene "has nothing to do with Russian weapons", it said.



World leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered to support Poland in its investigation.





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will on Wednesday chair an "emergency meeting" to discuss the deadly incident.





Mr Duda said that it was very likely that Poland would invoke NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, to the North Atlantic Council for consultation.



Russia unleashes barrage of missiles across Ukraine

Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday after its humiliating withdrawal from Kherson, even as signs grew that its retreating forces were pulling even further back from the Dnipro River in the south.





Air raid sirens blared and explosions rang out in nearly a dozen major cities, in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.





A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said Russia had launched around 100 missiles into Ukraine by early evening, the largest number since the opening salvoes of the war .





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main target of the missile flurry was energy infrastructure, as before.





"It's clear what the enemy wants. He will not achieve this," he said in a video address on the Telegram messaging app. Kyiv has said such strikes only stiffen its resolve to repel Russian forces that invaded in February.



Firefighters work to put out a fire at a residential building in Kyiv, hit by a Russian missile strike. Source: Getty / Aleksandr Gusev In the capital Kyiv, flames funnelled out of a five-storey apartment block, one of two residential buildings the authorities said had been hit there. The mayor said one person was confirmed killed and half the capital left without power.





Other strikes or explosions were reported in cities ranging from Lviv and Zhytomyr in the west to Kryvy Rih in the south and Kharkiv in the east.





Deputy head of Mr Zelenskyy's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media that around seven million households were without power across the country.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses G20 summit

A day after visiting Kherson to celebrate the victory there, Mr Zelenskyy told world leaders there would be no respite in Ukraine's campaign to drive Russian troops out of his country.





"We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation," he said in an address by video link to a summit of the G20 major economies in Indonesia.





"I am convinced now is the time when the destructive Russian war must and can be stopped."





Tuesday's air strikes follow a pattern Russia has maintained since mid-October of carrying out long-range missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities after battlefield setbacks. Moscow has said it is targeting energy infrastructure.



Missile strikes also hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday. Source: Getty / Yuriy Dyachyshyn "Russia responds to Zelenskyy's powerful speech at G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose," tweeted Mr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.





Russia is now engaged in a defensive operation in Ukraine following its withdrawal from Kherson, a Western official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.





The war was one focus of the G20 summit, where Western leaders denounced Moscow. Russia is a member and Ukraine is not, but Mr Putin stayed home.





Speaking to the gathering, Mr Zelenskyy reiterated longstanding demands that Russia withdraw all forces, free all prisoners and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity in exchange for peace.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in Kyiv on Tuesday. Source: AAP / Sergey Dolzhenko He proposed indefinitely extending a program to safeguard Ukrainian grain exports to help feed poor countries, expanding it to the port of Mykolaiv, newly beyond reach of Russian guns after the Kherson advance.





Western countries sought a summit declaration that would condemn the war despite Russian opposition and a lack of unanimity. Diplomats circulated a 16-page draft that said: "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."



