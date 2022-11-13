Two Melbourne sisters and an 'unimaginable' tragedy: Here's what we know so far

Key Points South Sudanese community leaders are supporting a grief-stricken family in Melbourne following a tragedy involving two sisters.

Gol Luk died in a horror car crash on Monday after she was dragged by a moving car and pinned by two vehicles.

It's alleged her sister, Asyai, was behind the wheel of the moving car.

The South Sudanese community in Melbourne is grappling with the death of a young woman in a horror car crash. It is alleged her sister was behind the wheel.





Community leaders have described the tragedy as "unimaginable" as they spent the past week grieving the loss of one loved one, distressed by the legal proceedings of another.





Here's what we know so far about what happened, how the mother has reacted and what the Melbourne-based community is doing to assist the family.



What do we know?

Gol (or Anong) Luk, 24, died after allegedly getting dragged by a moving car, and was pinned between two vehicles in Sunshine in Melbourne's west.





Police say Gol's sister, Asyai, was behind the wheel of the moving car at around 3 pm on Monday.



Asyai Luk, 22, has been granted conditional bail at Melbourne Magistrates' Court. Source: Facebook / Asyai Luk Asyai was charged with dangerous driving causing death, and failure to stop and render assistance.





She was granted conditional bail on Tuesday evening at Melbourne Magistrates' Court.





Some of her bail conditions include living with her mother, she is not allowed to drive, and cannot contact any witnesses - including her cousin who was allegedly in the car at the time of the incident.





Gol was a fashion student but had met with South Sudanese community leader and lawyer, John Garang Kon, some years ago to pursue a possible career in law.





"I once met her and talk to her about her aspirations, what she wants to do in life. She wanted to be a lawyer," Mr Kon told SBS News.



Asyai (left) and Gol (right) had a close-knit relationship, according to their mother. Source: Facebook / Anong Luk

What has the family said?

Asyai and Gol's mother, Aleza Gwit, said her heart "almost stopped" when she heard about the tragedy.





"My heart is broken. I can't process it," she told Nine on Tuesday.





"[Gol] was always there, checking on me, even when I'm at work [saying] 'Mum, I love you'."





Mr Kon said the family was "deeply shocked" and are left to process an unfathomable tragedy.





"The situation was unimaginable; the incident shocked almost all the family members as well as the community," he said.





He said they were a "great family" and he is trying to support them.



How is the family being supported?

Mr Kon launched a GoFundMe page on Thursday to assist the family with the expenses related to Gol's funeral.





He aims to raise $10,000, hoping the South Sudanese community and the wider Australian public will throw their support behind a grieving and great family.





According to the 2021 Census, there are more than 8,000 South Sudanese-born people living in Australia and more than a third of them live in Victoria.





He said it's important that compassion is shown to the Luk family from their community as it grapples with the death of one young woman and the criminal charges of another.





"This incident involves members of the same family, so it is a very sensitive matter in that sense. We will have to give our emotional support to the family so that they can overcome this situation."





South Sudanese community leader Nyok Gor said the community is left reeling at what he has described as a "very tragic situation".



