Australia

Two teenagers accused of trying to set a house ablaze arrested

Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze and its homeowner have been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair.

Lines of police tape

Police say two teens were chased after trying to set a house ablaze in Sydney's inner west. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze have been arrested.
  • The homeowner has also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair
  • Police allege the 43-year-old resident was attacked after chasing the pair.
Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze have been arrested after the homeowner gave chase and was struck with a machete.

But the homeowner has also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair.

Police allege the 43-year-old resident was attacked after chasing the pair to South Wentworthville following their unsuccessful attempt to start a fire at the man's house in Lalor Park.

They say the older man received superficial wounds to his shoulder in the ensuing altercation, while an 18-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
1 min read
Published 6 November 2023 11:26am
Updated 30m ago 11:31am
AAP

