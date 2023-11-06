Two teenagers accused of trying to set a house ablaze arrested

Key Points
- Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze have been arrested.
- The homeowner has also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair
- Police allege the 43-year-old resident was attacked after chasing the pair.
Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze have been arrested after the homeowner gave chase and was struck with a machete.
But the homeowner has also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair.
Police allege the 43-year-old resident was attacked after chasing the pair to South Wentworthville following their unsuccessful attempt to start a fire at the man's house in Lalor Park.
They say the older man received superficial wounds to his shoulder in the ensuing altercation, while an 18-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.