Two teenagers accused of trying to set a house ablaze arrested

Two teenagers who allegedly tried to set a house ablaze have been arrested after the homeowner gave chase and was struck with a machete.





But the homeowner has also been arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with the pair.





Police allege the 43-year-old resident was attacked after chasing the pair to South Wentworthville following their unsuccessful attempt to start a fire at the man's house in Lalor Park.



