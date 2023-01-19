World

UK leader Rishi Sunak apologises for not wearing seat belt in social media clip

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was sorry for an error of judgment after he rode in a car without his seatbelt in order to film a clip for social media.

The clip, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discusses the government's latest round of funding to "level up" communities around the country, was widely shared on social media. Source: AAP / PA

KEY POINTS
  • A spokesman said Mr Sunak made an "error of judgment".
  • He was filming a message for Instagram.
  • Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Mr Sunak made an "error of judgment" while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt," he said.

The clip, where Mr Sunak discusses the government's latest round of funding to "level up" communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Mr Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.
Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to $896.

Mr Sunak's travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.
Published 20 January 2023 at 5:58am
Source: AAP, SBS

