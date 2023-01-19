UK leader Rishi Sunak apologises for not wearing seat belt in social media clip

KEY POINTS A spokesman said Mr Sunak made an "error of judgment".

He was filming a message for Instagram.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

A spokesman said Mr Sunak made an "error of judgment" while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.



"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt," he said.





The clip, where Mr Sunak discusses the government's latest round of funding to "level up" communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Mr Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.



Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to $896.



