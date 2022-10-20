UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is in a competition to outlast a head of lettuce

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has found herself in a competition to outlast a head of lettuce as fellow Conservative Party members and the general public question her leadership.





Ms Truss, who has held the role since 6 September, has lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both of whom were replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.





British tabloid newspaper The Daily Star started a YouTube livestream of a picture of Truss and a head of lettuce on 14 October.



Advertisement

British tabloid The Daily Star has set up a livestream of a head of lettuce to see if the Prime Minister Liz Truss will outlast the vegetable's 10-day shelf life. The lettuce head has been given googly eyes, a mouth, arms and feet in a similar vein to Mr Potato Head toys as well as a blonde wig to resemble Truss.





"Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10 day shelf-life of a lettuce?" the video caption reads.





While not completely rotting, the iceberg lettuce head does show signs of discolouration in some spots on its seventh day.





Ms Truss' leafy counterpart has been seen with different props throughout the day such as a cup of tea in the morning, a glass of wine in the evening and a sleeping mask at night.



Liz Truss' government is in 'shambles'

A Conservative politician lambasted Ms Truss’ government after the resignation of the interior minister.





Suella Braverman quit on 19 October with a strongly-worded criticism of Ms Truss, underscoring the erosion of the prime minister's authority after just weeks in the job.





Hours after Ms Braverman's resignation, politicians openly rowed and jostled amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration and whether Conservative politicians were obliged to vote in line with the government,





Conservative MP Charles Walker told BBC television he was "livid" at the "talentless people" who had put Ms Truss into power, just because they wanted a job. "I think it is a shambles and a disgrace," he said.





Ms Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since 23 September, when she launched a "mini-budget" - an economic program of vast unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.





Fellow Conservative MP William Wragg said on Wednesday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Ms Truss after being "ashamed" of the mini-budget.

