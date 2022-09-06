World

UK television show called 'dystopian' as competition offering to pay energy bills criticised

Twitter users have likened a game show segment on a UK daytime television program - offering viewers to spin a wheel for a chance to get their energy bills to be paid - to the dystopian fiction Netflix series Black Mirror.

A British daytime TV program has been criticised for offering to pay for a viewer’s energy bills in a prize wheel segment.

A caller to ITV's This Morning told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he had "major" concerns about energy prices as households across the UK brace for an enormous price hike.

UK regulator Ofgem has announced an 80 per cent increase in the cap on prices for gas and electricity for October and an average household can expect to pay $509 a month or $6,032 per year - roughly three times the amount of last winter’s energy bills.

Advertisement
While the winner was relieved to find out that ITV will be paying his energy bills over the next four months, many Twitter users likened the segment to the dystopian TV series Black Mirror.

Twitter user @scottygb said: "#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize."
Twitter user @bencsmoke wrote in his comment on the post: "People are going to freeze to death this year because of [an] energy crisis. Turning it into light entertainment is beyond bleak."

@MrCCMiller parodied the show, Who wants to be a Millionaire?, in his comment: "Right, now let's play Who Wants to Be Able to Pay Their First Quarterly Gas Bill of 2023?"
Share
2 min read
Published 6 September 2022 at 4:59pm
By Andrew Chappelle
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

'Not appropriate': Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologises for new party photo captured at official residence

World

Brayden wrote a note to his mum, walked away and started to cry

Life

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

Government lifts migration cap to 195,000, commits $36 million to fix visa backlog

Australia

Hasbulla has touched down in Australia. Who is he and why is he an online sensation?

Australia