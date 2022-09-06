UK television show called 'dystopian' as competition offering to pay energy bills criticised

A British daytime TV program has been criticised for offering to pay for a viewer’s energy bills in a prize wheel segment.





A caller to ITV's This Morning told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he had "major" concerns about energy prices as households across the UK brace for an enormous price hike.





UK regulator Ofgem has announced an 80 per cent increase in the cap on prices for gas and electricity for October and an average household can expect to pay $509 a month or $6,032 per year - roughly three times the amount of last winter’s energy bills.





While the winner was relieved to find out that ITV will be paying his energy bills over the next four months, many Twitter users likened the segment to the dystopian TV series Black Mirror.





Twitter user @scottygb said: "#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize."



Twitter user @bencsmoke wrote in his comment on the post: "People are going to freeze to death this year because of [an] energy crisis. Turning it into light entertainment is beyond bleak."



