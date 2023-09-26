World

Ukraine said this Russian commander had been killed. Then he appeared on a video call

The commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was shown apparently taking part in a video conference, a day after Ukrainian special forces said he had been killed.

A screengrab from a video meeting of the Russian military. On the bottom left hand side of the screen is Viktor Sokolov.

Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov (left), who had supposedly been killed by Ukrainian forces, taking part in a Russian military video conference. Source: YouTube

Key Points
  • Ukraine's special forces said on Monday they had killed Sokolov, Moscow's top admiral in Crimea.
  • Sokolov was shown attending a video conference on Tuesday.
  • Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian claim.
One of Russia's most senior navy officers has been shown attending a video conference, a day after Ukrainian special forces said they had killed him.

In video and photographs released by the Russian defence ministry, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov was shown apparently taking part in a video conference with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and other top admirals and army chiefs.
READ MORE

'Winter is coming': Russia strikes Ukraine with its biggest missile attack in weeks

Ukraine's special forces said on Monday they had killed Sokolov, Moscow's top admiral in Crimea, along with 33 other officers in a missile attack last week on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian claim, referring reporters to the defence ministry.

Over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in September, Russia claims

In the video released by the ministry on Tuesday, Shoigu said that more than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in September and that more than 2700 weapons, including seven American Bradley fighting vehicles, had been destroyed.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering serious losses along the entire front line," Shoigu said, adding that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had so far produced no results.
LISTEN TO
Inquiry hears Russia tortured some Ukrainians to death image

Inquiry hears Russia tortured some Ukrainians to death

SBS News

26/09/202305:34
"The United States and its allies continue to arm the armed forces of Ukraine, and the Kyiv regime throws untrained soldiers to their slaughter in senseless assaults," Shoigu said.

Ukraine's counter-offensive has yet to yield significant territorial gains against Russian forces, which control about 17.5 per cent of the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

According to a 19 September scorecard by the Belfer Center at Harvard's Kennedy School, Russia has gained 56 square km of territory from Ukraine in the past month while Ukrainian forces have taken 26 square km from Russian forces.
Share
2 min read
Published 27 September 2023 7:51am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

A photo illustration of Google Maps logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Google Maps allegedly led a man to his death. Now his family is suing the tech giant

World

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace

Australia concerned as India rejects Canada's allegations on Sikh activist's murder

Politics

Alan Joyce speaking to the media, with hands held out to both sides as he talks.

Alan Joyce's final pay packet has been revealed, but he could lose almost half of it

Australia

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

A man standing at a podium speaking in front of microphones.

Ambition, controversy, and that North Face jacket: Daniel Andrews' legacy

Politics