Ukraine says Vladimir Putin 'spits in the face' of UN, Turkey with Odessa missile attack

Ukraine on Saturday hit out at the Kremlin and said it would be responsible for any food crisis if a deal to export Ukrainian grain from Odessa collapsed after Russian missiles struck the Black Sea port.





"The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement," said foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.





"If the reached agreement is not fulfilled, Russia will bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis," he added.





The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday is seen as crucial to reining in global food prices and would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including the hub of Odessa.





"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles," Ukraine's Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



Two missiles hit infrastructure at the port, while another two were shot down by air defence forces, it said.





Ukraine's foreign ministry called on the United Nations and Turkey, which mediated Friday's deal, to ensure that Russia fulfils its commitments and allows free passage in the grain corridor.





Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.





A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's 24 February invasion of its neighbour has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships.





This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.



Friday's export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertiliser and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.





Senior United Nations officials, briefing reporters on Friday, said the deal was expected to be fully operational in a few weeks and would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month.





Under the deal, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.





Moscow has denied responsibility for the crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.



Three killed in Russian missile strike, local governor says

The Odessa attack came as at least three people were killed after 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region, according to the local governor.





Speaking on television, Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed.





A Ukrainian soldier had also been killed and nine others wounded, he said.



