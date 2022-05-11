Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra is through to the grand final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision favourite Ukraine is bound for the song contest's decider after the country's entrants Kalush Orchestra were voted through the first semi-final in Turin, Italy.





Ukraine is among 10 countries that have been confirmed to compete in the grand final on Saturday after acts from 17 countries took to the stage on Tuesday.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and the Netherlands were also voted through.

Kalush Orchestra delivered an energetic performance of their brisk rap lullaby, Stefania, while dressed in elaborate outfits including long multicoloured fringed ensembles and traditional patterns to secure a place in the final.

The song, which is addressed to a mother and mixes hip-hop and traditional Ukrainian music, was written before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

But with striking lyrics such as "I'll always find my way home even if all the roads are destroyed", the song has become "really close to the hearts of many Ukrainians", said frontman rapper Oleh Psiuk, who along with the band received special government authorisation to attend Eurovision.

"There are efforts that have been made now to destroy and discredit Ukrainian culture, but we are here to show that Ukrainian music and Ukrainian culture exists," Mr Psiuk said on Sunday during the official kickoff to the competition.

"They are authentic, original and really unique, and this is what we want to showcase."

At the end of Kalush Orchestra's semi-final performance, the folk-rap group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine.

following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate progressing to the final during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, 10 May 2022. Source: AP / Luca Bruno/AP

Australia's Sheldon Riley will be among the 18 acts in the second semi-final, where he'll perform his song Not the Same.

The UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy don't have to qualify from the semi-final stage and gain automatic access to the final.

Fans gathered outside Turin's PalaOlimpico sporting arena on Tuesday were caught up in the atmosphere of camaraderie.

"I think it's amazing that this year Eurovision can happen again, especially now with the circumstances in Europe," German fan Matthias Korte, 30, told AFP.

Sheldon Riley for Australia attend the opening ceremony of Eurovision Song Contest held at the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale near Turin. Source: ABACA / Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/PA

Ricardo Duarte from Lisbon called Eurovision "magic".

"I believe there is a Eurovision spirit and you can feel it when you're here. It unites people and all in a very joyful way," said Mr Duarte, 53.

"Ukraine is very much a part of our Europe, the Europe that we love and the Europe we want to build together," he said, adding it would be tragic to "let Putin get his way."

Last year's winners, Italy's leather-clad glam band Maneskin, will perform at the finale Saturday with a new single, Supermodel.

At the Coachella festival in California last month, Maneskin frontman Damiano David shouted out "Free Ukraine" and an expletive levelled at Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin has labelled the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid the country of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, excluded Russia from the show on 25 February, the day after its invasion.

Votes are cast by music industry professionals and the public from each country. Out of fairness, nobody can vote for their own nation.

Last year, 183 million people watched the contest.

