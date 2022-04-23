Ukrainian Australians say Orthodox Easter represents 'victory of life over death'

Hundreds of millions of Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating their Easter this weekend.





But for Ukrainian worshippers in Australia, the festivities are tinged with a great sadness - the plight of their war-torn homeland at the forefront of their minds.

In the chapel of Victoria's Kalyna Aged Care Centre, leaders of the Ukrainian church performed the blessing of the baskets - an Orthodox Easter ritual steeped in tradition and symbolism.

Ukrainian Church Bishop Mykola Bychok said this year's service has stronger significance due to Russia's invasion.

"It's true light and true hope that we will win and we will stop this terrible time. Not only in Ukraine but in Australia for our people worrying about what's happening back home.

Residents of the Kalyna Aged Care facility mark the blessing of the baskets Source: SBS

"According to Ukrainian tradition, the resurrection of Christ is a new era for people."

Roman Chamula from the Kalyna Aged Care Centre, where around 80 people reside, said nursing homes are a crucial hub for expatriated Ukrainians.

"It's the only aged care, residential aged care facility that the community has in Australia," Mr Chamula said.

"Easter is a significant time every year, but this time, its significance is quite pointed.

"It represents the victory of life over death.

"In all senses of revival and resurrection, it helps to define a new start. It symbolises hope for the future."

For residents there, the feeling of uncertainty in the shadow of conflict surrounding this year's celebrations is an all too familiar one, with many having fled eastern Europe in the aftermath of the second world war.

Professor Marco Pavlyshyn's 102-year-old mother Alexandra was one of them.

"Having to leave the homeland and find a new life elsewhere that's very familiar and the terrible events in the Ukraine today bring back recollections," Mr Pavlyshyn said.

He said Easter celebrations provides them with some warmth and reassurance.

"It symbolises the victory of life over death and hope for the future," Mr Pavlyshyn said.

With Sunday's feast the biggest of the Orthodox calendar, shoppers were out in force buying supplies.

Orthodox Easter service at the Kalyna aged care centre.

But thousands of kilometres away the displaced Ukrainians braving the risk of bombings and attacks to return home for Easter have more basic needs.

Ukrainian student Maria Verbyana, heading to Lviv, said Easter is a sacred time.

"Ukraine is now in the culmination of its history and therefore it will be the most special and sacred Easter in the history of Ukraine.

"A monkey with a grenade lives next us, so it can't be safe anywhere, even in Lviv.

"But we will hope that this Easter will be special for us. And that indeed the Lord will protect us."