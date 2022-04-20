Ukrainian commander in Mariupol says troops 'facing last days' as civilians struggle to escape besieged city

A desperate attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed Wednesday as the strategic Ukrainian port appeared close to finally falling under Russian control after weeks of relentless attack.





Raising tensions, Russia said it had tested a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, though the United States said it had been notified and the test was not deemed a threat.

In the latest ultimatum issued in

after a horrific two-month siege, Moscow made another call for the city's defenders to surrender.

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning they had secured Russia's agreement to open a safe corridor out of Mariupol. They hoped to use 90 buses to evacuate about 6,000 of the 100,000 civilians believed to still be trapped there.

But regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said fewer buses than planned were able to reach Mariupol and fewer people than hoped were evacuated. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the humanitarian corridor "did not work as planned today".

"Due to the lack of control over their own military at the place, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire," she wrote on Facebook.

"Also due to their own disorganisation and negligence, the occupiers could not provide the timely transport of people to the meeting point where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting."

Russia did not immediately respond to Vereshchuk's remarks. It denies targeting civilians and has blamed Ukraine for the failure of earlier attempts to organise humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol.

A Ukrainian commander in the besieged Azovstal steel plant — the last main stronghold of resistance in Mariupol — issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours".

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," said Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.

"We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."

EU vows to help Ukraine win

As fighting raged in Ukraine's east and south, European Council leader Charles Michel visited Kyiv and vowed the EU would do "everything possible" to help Ukraine win the war.

"You are not alone. We are with you," Mr Michel said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine still did not have enough weapons to resist the invasion,

"The situation in Mariupol is deteriorating" with thousands of troops and civilians stuck in the city, Mr Zelenskyy said.

Ahead of Mr Michel's arrival, the Pentagon said Ukraine had received fighter planes to bolster its air force — but later corrected that statement, saying only aircraft parts had been delivered.

On Wednesday White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki again vowed that the United States was "doing everything we can to equip the Ukrainian government (and) Ukrainian leaders to effectively fight back in this military battle."

Eastern offensive

Control of Mariupol and the separatist-controlled eastern Donbas region would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the Crimean Peninsula that it annexed in 2014, depriving Ukraine of much of its coastline.

Fighting flared back up this week after Russia launched a major offensive into Donbas.

The battle for Mariupol appeared to be nearing a tipping point, after nearly two months of devastating fighting that has seen untold numbers of civilians trapped and killed.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol described a "horrible situation" in the encircled steel plant and reported that up to 2,000 people — mostly women and children — are without "normal" supplies of drinking water, food and fresh air.

A man walks by a destroyed T72 tank in the ruins of central Mariupol. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Svyatoslav Palamar, a commander in the nationalist Azov battalion defending Mariupol, said the Russian attack on the sprawling complex was relentless.

"Powerful bombs have been dropped several times on Azovstal, we have been bombed from boats... we are under siege. The front is 360 degrees," said Palamar in a post on Telegram.

"The situation is critical, we call on international leaders to help the children," he added.

'Violent deaths'

Russia said Wednesday its forces had launched 73 air strikes across Ukraine, hitting dozens of locations where Ukrainian troops were concentrated.

In eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk, a large city in the Donetsk region, residents were already bracing for the worst.

"It's going to be a mess," said Alexander, 53. "There's nothing good to expect."

Further from the frontlines, residents were still reeling weeks after Russian forces withdrew from the area near the capital Kyiv.

The ruins of a destroyed shopping centre on 20 April, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Kyiv suburb was heavily damaged in fighting between invading Russian forces and Ukrainian troops weeks before. Source: Getty / Alexey Furman

At a morgue in Bucha, families carefully searched body bags and examined cadavers looking for missing loved ones.

In the car park of the small communal morgue, body bags arrived in carts or were piled up in trailers, vans and non-refrigerated trucks.

Four hundred bodies have been discovered there since the Russians withdrew on March 31, local police chief Vitaly Lobas told news agency AFP. Around a quarter of them are still unidentified.

"The majority died violent deaths" and were shot, Mr Lobas said.

Ukrainian authorities have said that over 1,200 bodies have been found in the Kyiv region so far.

'War crimes'

President Vladimir Putin has said he launched the so-called military operation in Ukraine in February to save Russian speakers in the country from a "genocide" carried out by a "neo-Nazi" regime.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused "nationalist" Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields and of refusing to evacuate via humanitarian corridors.

But his forces have faced allegations of war crimes — most recently from the EU's Michel, who toured the devastated nearby town of Borodyanka Wednesday.

"History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here," Mr Michel wrote on Twitter.

Mr Putin said Wednesday's test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would make the Kremlin's enemies "think twice".

At a G20 meeting Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a multi-nation walkout of finance officials from the world's richest countries when Russian officials spoke, in protest against Moscow's invasion.