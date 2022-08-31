UN report finds China's treatment of Uyghurs 'may constitute crimes against humanity'

The United Nations have finally handed down a damning report on its assessment of China's treatment of Uyghur people in the Xinjiang province.





The report found the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has committed "serious human rights violations" against the Uyghurs, adding that the actions may constitute crimes against humanity.



"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."





The report said the Chinese government's "counter-terrorism and counter-extremism" system is "deeply problematic".





"It contains vague, broad and open-ended concepts that leave wide discretion to officials to interpret and apply broad investigative, preventive and coercive powers, in a context of limited safeguards and scant independent oversight," the report said.



As a result, it has led to the "large-scale arbitrary deprivation of liberty" of Uyghur and other Muslim communities in Xinjiang.





It said that people were locked in vocational education and training centres between 2017 and 2019, where their treatment was of "equal concern".





"Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence."





The 49-page report did not make any reference to genocide, which is one of the key allegations made by China's critics, including the United States and politicians in other Western countries.



China rejects report as a 'completely fabricated lie'

Initially, China denied the existence of any detention camps in Xinjiang.



Then in 2018, the government said it had set up the centres for the purpose of "deradicalisation". In 2019, Xinjiang Governor Shohrat Zakir said all trainees had "graduated".





But the new report has argued that even if these centres have been shut down or reduced, the policies and laws that underpin their operation are still in place.





Speaking ahead of the report's release, China's ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Zhang Jun, said Beijing had repeatedly voiced opposition to it.



"We all know, so well, that the so-called Xinjiang issue is a completely fabricated lie out of political motivations and its purpose definitely is to undermine China's stability and to obstruct China's development," he told reporters last week.





"We do not think it will produce any good to anyone, it simply undermines the cooperation between the United Nations and a member state."





The report's release comes three years after it was first commissioned. The public release of the report had been promised for months.



