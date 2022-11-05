'Unfathomable sadness': Australian man Trevor Kjeldal killed in Ukraine during Russian invasion

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the death of an Australian man as "tragic news", warning other Australians not to travel to Ukraine.

Soldiers walking on a path.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its eighth month, showing no signs of slowing down. Source: AAP / Hannibal Hanschke

Highlights
  • Australian man Trevor Kjeldal has died in Ukraine.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death, saying consular assistance is being provided to the family.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described his death as "tragic news".
Australian man Trevor Kjeldal has died in Ukraine, where he is believed to have been serving with the Ukrainian army.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was providing consular assistance to Mr Kjeldal's family.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and request their privacy be respected during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
Mr Kjeldal's family said that the depth of their sadness at his loss is "unfathomable".

"Trevor was a very treasured and loved member of our family," his family said in a statement.

"We would like to thank DFAT for their ongoing assistance in bringing him home to us."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described his death as "tragic news".

"My condolences go to this gentleman's family and his friends," he told reporters on Saturday.

The prime minister reminded Australians of DFAT's advice for people not to travel to Ukraine.

"[Ukraine] is a dangerous place. But my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentlemen involved."

It's believed Mr Kjeldel was serving in the Ukrainian army to defend Russia's invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February this year.

Australia's consular assistance remains extremely limited due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 November 2022 at 4:17pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia

Oh, duck!: Man trying to bring six kilos of meat into Australia has visa axed

Australia

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19

Government considers sending troops to train Ukrainian forces after 'appalling' Russian attack on Kyiv

Australia