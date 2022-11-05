'Unfathomable sadness': Australian man Trevor Kjeldal killed in Ukraine during Russian invasion

Highlights Australian man Trevor Kjeldal has died in Ukraine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death, saying consular assistance is being provided to the family.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described his death as "tragic news".

Australian man Trevor Kjeldal has died in Ukraine, where he is believed to have been serving with the Ukrainian army.





In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was providing consular assistance to Mr Kjeldal's family.





"We send our deepest condolences to the family and request their privacy be respected during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.



Advertisement

Mr Kjeldal's family said that the depth of their sadness at his loss is "unfathomable".





"Trevor was a very treasured and loved member of our family," his family said in a statement.





"We would like to thank DFAT for their ongoing assistance in bringing him home to us."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described his death as "tragic news".





"My condolences go to this gentleman's family and his friends," he told reporters on Saturday.





The prime minister reminded Australians of DFAT's advice for people not to travel to Ukraine.





"[Ukraine] is a dangerous place. But my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentlemen involved."





It's believed Mr Kjeldel was serving in the Ukrainian army to defend Russia's invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February this year.



